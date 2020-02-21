When Bryan Frischmann and Joe Knoepke became co-head coaches of the Lourdes boys hockey team three years ago, they came as a package deal.
Neither of the former Rochester youth hockey and Rochester Century teammates wanted to do the job on their own, both having commitments that would occasionally take one of them away from a practice.
The lifelong friends decided right then, that they either did the job together, or not at all.
"I didn't want it to ever feel like a substitute teacher," Knoepke said, meaning when the head coach is gone, the feeling of practice and the focus of players is sometimes different.
Knoepke had served as an assistant at Lourdes under previous head coach Josh Spaniol. When Spaniol resigned after the 2016-17 season, he recommended to then-Lourdes A.D. Marv Peters that Knoepke and Frischmann be allowed to serve as co-head coaches.
"Joe couldn't do it solo and I wasn't thinking I wanted to do it solo," Frischmann said, "so when the co-coaching thing was brought up, that we'd split time when we needed to, we both agreed that if we both could do it, we would, but as soon as one of us wasn't able to anymore, we'd be out."
That almost occurred prior to this season. Frischmann was going through a career change that made it more difficult to get to every practice. He was driving himself to some road games, unable to make it in time to catch the team bus.
And Knoepke was just starting a family -- he and his wife have an 11-month-old child -- and is adjusting to some changes at his own job.
"Bryan and I needed each other to make it work," Knoepke said. "... I don't want to just walk away; I love coaching. This was more out of necessity, not by choice."
Frischmann and Knoepke both made clear that this season's results -- the Eagles went winless in 26 games -- had nothing to do with their decision to step down. It was a decision they knew was coming since early in the season.
"It's sad to say goodbye to this year's seniors and the entire group," Knoepke said. "It was somber for us, we were bummed. We knew whatever game was our last, it was going to be sad when it ended because we both really enjoy coaching."
Frischmann said he will remember the improvement this season's team made from the start of the season until the end, when it fell 2-1 at Waseca on Tuesday in a Section 1A first-round playoff game.
The Eagles went to the Section 1A final in each of Knoepke and Frischmann's first two seasons, losing a close 5-3 game against Minnesota River in last year's section title game. It was a fitting start for the former Century teammates, who helped the Panthers place third in the Class AA state tournament in 2007.
"Joe and I were used to being on competitive teams," Frischmann said, "so for us to come to a strong program like Lourdes ... it was kind of lucky timing for us, to start your coaching career with back-to-back section finals."
While this season was a struggle for the Eagles at times, Knoepke said it ended on a positive note.
"One thing that I'll remember about this year, after (losing at Waseca), there was a scout who was there to watch Van Albrecht," Knoepke said of Lourdes' captain. "He talked to Van after that game and it was a very fitting way for his high school career to wrap up. Van played in two section finals, he wore a 'C' for us and is a heck of a player.
"To have that, talking to a scout, be his last memory of high school hockey is a pretty cool thing."