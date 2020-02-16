When Jeff True looked at the eight teams that qualified for the Class A girls hockey state tournament, he had a good idea of who his Rochester Lourdes team would meet in the first round.
He was correct.
The Section 1A champion Eagles (17-10-0 overall) are the No. 5 seed in the eight-team tournament that begins Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Eagles will face No. 4 seed South St. Paul in the last state quarterfinal game of the day, scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.
Lourdes, ranked No. 8 in the most recent Class A state poll, has won six of its past seven games, including a convincing 5-1 victory against Faribault last Thursday in the Section 1A championship game. The Eagles' only loss in their past seven games? An 8-2 setback at South St. Paul on Feb. 4, the final game of the regular season.
"That was certainly disappointing," True, the Eagles head coach, said. "It was one of those games where we didn't feel like we played that well, the shots were pretty equal, then you look at the scoreboard and you lose 8-2."
"We know going up to state, it's hockey and anything can happen. When our girls are playing their best, we can play with anybody."
The Section 4A champion Packers are 19-7-1 overall and ranked No. 5 in the state. They're making the 15th trip to state in program history, but the first since 2015.
In the regular season matchup, Lourdes trailed the Packers just 3-2 with just more than three minutes to go in the second period. But South St. Paul scored three goals in 1 minute, 57 seconds to blow the game open.
"We are happy to get a shot to play South St. Paul again," True said. "Not because I think we're going to go up there and knock 'em off their feet or anything, but to show what we can do. Our girls were disappointed with themselves."
The winner of the Lourdes-South St. Paul game will advance to Friday's 1 p.m. state semifinal game and will face the winner of Wednesday's 6 p.m. quarterfinal between No. 1 seed Breck and Luverne.
The opening game of the day Wednesday at 11 a.m. features No. 2 seed Warroad against Willmar, followed by No. 3 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton against Hutchinson at 1 p.m.
The quarterfinal losers will meet Thursday in the consolation semifinals at 10 a.m. and noon, at Tria Rink in St. Paul.
EDINA NO. 1 IN AA
Edina earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AA girls hockey state tournament. The Hornets will face Burnsville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Section 1AA champion Farmington did not receive one of the five seeds awarded. The Tigers, who beat Northfield 4-0 in the section final last Thursday, were randomly drawn into the state tournament bracket to face No. 2 seed Andover at 11 a.m. Thursday.
• • •
CLASS A
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19
Quarterfinals
(At Xcel Center)
Willmar vs. No. 2 Warroad, 11 a.m.
Hutchinson vs. No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1 p.m.
Luverne vs. No. 1 Breck, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Rochester Lourdes vs. No. 4 South St. Paul, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Consolation round
(At Tria Rink)
Willmar/Warroad loser vs. Hutchinson/CEC loser, 10 a.m.
Luverne/Breck loser vs. Lourdes/SSP loser, noon
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Semifinals
(At Xcel Center)
Willmar/Warroad winner vs. Hutchinson/CEC winner, 10 a.m.
Luverne/Breck winner vs. Lourdes/SSP winner, noon
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Fifth Place
(At Tria Rink)
Consolation round winners, 10 a.m.
Third Place
(At Xcel Center)
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Championship
(At Xcel Center)
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
• • •
CLASS AA
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Quarterfinals
(At Xcel Center)
Farmington vs. No. 2 Andover, 11 a.m.
Roseau vs. No. 3 Minnetonka, 1 p.m.
Burnsville vs. No. 1 Edina, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Hill-Murray vs. No. 4 Maple Grove, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Consolation Round
(At Tria Rink)
Farmington/Andover loser vs. Roseau/Minnetonka loser, 10 a.m.
Burnsville/Edina loser vs. H-M/M.G. loser, noon
Semifinals
(At Xcel Center)
Farmington/Andover winner vs. Roseau/Minnetonka winner, 10 a.m.
Burnsville/Edina winnervs. H-M/M.G. winner, noon
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Fifth Place
(At Tria Rink)
Consolation round winners, noon
Third Place
(At Xcel Center)
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
Championship
(At Xcel Center)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.