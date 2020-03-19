The biggest stage in Minnesota hockey was never too big for Emma Schmitz.
The girls hockey state tournament wasn’t too big for her last year as a junior, when Schmitz scored five goals in three games.
It wasn’t too big last month, either, when the Rochester Lourdes senior scored both of her team’s goals -- including the game winner in overtime against South St. Paul -- to help the Eagles win a state quarterfinal game for the first time in program history.
“When the lights are bright, that’s when she shines,” Lourdes head coach Jeff True said. “Her best hockey was at the end of the season. There’s not another player on our team who could take over a game like she did (against South St. Paul).”
For her play when the lights were brightest, and for her stellar performance for the Eagles over the course of her senior season, Schmitz is the Post Bulletin All-Area girls hockey Player of the Year.
“It was a great way to end my career,” Schmitz said of a second consecutive trip to state. “Last year was pretty good, too, but the ending this year, especially being able to go right on the bracket at state instead of left (winning a quarterfinal game). Those three games at state helped us seniors end our season in a good way. It was a good time for us all.”
GROWING AS A PLAYER
Schmitz led the Eagles in scoring in all three of her high school seasons, yet her goal totals dropped in each of the past two years, going from 34 as a sophomore to 30 as a junior and 24 as a senior.
But, True said, that’s what has made her such a special player. As her goals have decreased, her assists total has grown.
“She’s had that steady and rapid increase in assists,” True said. “She’s still a lethal scorer, but she has found more ways to get her teammates involved. It’s her mindset of ‘what can I do to help the team win?’
“She knows how to use her skills and abilities to draw attention from the opposing team and get pucks to her teammates. That really started to sink in in her junior year and it propelled her to a really great senior season.”
Schmitz finished her senior year with 24 goals and 58 points, giving her 88 goals and 88 assists for her high school career. She also may hold the program for posts and crossbars hit in a season.
“Her puck luck was horrible a majority of the year,” True said. “Every goal she scored was one she worked for, and she hit I don’t know how many posts. If she had any puck luck, she’d have had 80 points this year.”
READY FOR THE NEXT CHAPTER
Schmitz, a two-sport standout at Lourdes who also excelled on the soccer field, said it feels like “just yesterday” that she pulled on an Eagles jersey for the first time.
She’ll be back in that position this fall, as a freshman at Division I Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., a city of 60,000, just more than an hour northeast of New York City. The Pioneers women’s hockey team went 21-11 this winter, including winning 13 of its final 14 games.
Schmitz said she’s excited to help Sacred Heart take another step forward next season.
“It’ll be a huge change, but a good change,” she said. “I just want to have as much fun as I can. When I went out there (on an official visit), I just noticed how it feels like home. The coaches made me feel like part of the team and when I saw the campus I knew that was where I wanted to spend the next four years of my life.”