Rochester Lourdes took another step toward its ultimate goal, but it was a big step.
The Eagles got their postseason jitters out quickly against fifth-seeded Albert Lea on Saturday at Graham Arena I, beating the Tigers 3-0 in a Section One, Class A girls hockey playoff semifinal game.
The victory puts No. 8-ranked and No. 1-seeded Lourdes (16-10-0 overall) into Thursday's Section 1A championship game, set for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Lourdes' victory Saturday was as dominant as the statistics indicated. Corrin Hanson recorded her fourth shutout of the season in goal and the Eagles outshot the Tigers by a wide margin in the game, including 19-1 in the second period alone.
Emma Schmitz and Delaney Fleming scored in the opening period, making it 2-0 after one. Schmitz scored again in the second, forcing a turnover in the Tigers' zone, skating the puck into the slot and beating Albert Lea goalie Maddie Schneider to the stick side for a 3-0 lead.
Lourdes will face the winner of Saturday's other Section 1A semifinal game between No. 2 seed Faribault and No. 3 seed Austin.
Lourdes topped Faribault in the section final a year ago, en route to a sixth-place finish at the Class A state tournament.
The Eagles remain unbeaten against Albert Lea in the three-year history of the Lourdes program, having topped the Tigers 7-3 in last season's section semifinals. Lourdes also beat Albert Lea during the regular season this year, 6-2, outshooting the Tigers 44-8.
