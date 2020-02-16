KASSON — Nick Worden expected it would take some time for the Dodge County boys hockey team to jell this season.
It did take some time, and the Wildcats did jell.
With 10 sophomores — talented as they may be — playing varsity hockey for the first time, Worden and the Wildcats were prepared for some growing pains.
But those pains appear to be well in the rearview mirror now.
Dodge County, riding a 13-game winning streak and a 20-5-0 overall record, was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Section One, Class A playoffs that begin Tuesday.
It's the first time the Wildcats boys have been a No. 1 seed in a section tournament.
"The young guys are playing confidently," said Worden, in his second season as the team's head coach. "We kenw it was going to take a month or so to get them confident and going.
"Early in the year our effort wasn’t consistent. Now, any time they step on the ice we’re getting the same effort, whether it’s practice, game, no matter who we're playing, it doesn’t matter, we’re getting the same effort every single day."
Dodge County's sophomore class has been outstanding, leading the way for the Wildcats' 5.8 goals-per-game average, the second-best number in the state, behind only No. 1-ranked St. Cloud Cathedral (6.3).
Four of Dodge County's top six scorers are sophomores, led by dynamic forward Brody Lamb. He led the entire state in goals scored (46) in the regular season.
But it's the veterans who have been the team's backbone this season, especially through a 7-5-0 start that included an 11-2 season-opening loss at Hastings.
"They've been great all year," Worden said of the team's veterans. "(Captain) Cade Spreiter is outstanding. He's a calming presence in the locker room and on the ice. They've all played roles we desperately need them to play."
Spreiter, who has eight goals and 22 points this season, is one of seven Wildcats with 22 or more points.
"It’s obviously been a change from past years," Spreiter said of his senior season. "We’re playing with a lot more unity, we love each other a lot. There have been some big changes from the years before, winning a lot of games has been fun, and we’ve all been having a lot more fun this year."
As well as Dodge County has played recently — the Wildcats haven't lost since a 4-3 overtime setback at Waseca on Jan. 2 — they know they'll need to play even better to get through the Section 1A tournament.
They'll host either Austin or Winona in a section quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dodge County Ice Arena. If they win that game, they'll face either Minnesota River or Mankato East — the teams that have won the last two section titles.
Mankato West and Faribault earned the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds. Dodge County holds wins against Faribault and Minnesota River this year.
"It's just focusing on the details," Worden said when asked what the Wildcats have to do to continue their success. "We have to fine-tune things every day. One day last week we just focused on passing, finding the tape every time.
"So every day we're finding another detail and we make that our focus of the day."
CENTURY-OWATONNA REMATCH IN 1AA
It's a matchup that has felt destined to happen all season.
For a second consecutive season, Rochester Century and Owatonna will meet in the Section One, Class AA quarterfinals at Graham Arena IV (7 p.m., Thursday). The No. 4-seeded Panthers (19-4-2) will host the fifth-seeded Huskies (19-6-0).
Seven of the past 10 meetings between the teams — nine of the past 10 if empty-net goals are excluded — have been decided by one goal, including both meetings this season. Century swept the season series, winning 6-5 at Owatonna on Jan. 9, and 2-1 in Rochester on Feb. 6.
While Century has had success in the regular season, Owatonna has won the past two postseason meetings between the teams, including a 3-2 double-overtime win in last year's section quarterfinals at Graham Arena.
The winner of Thursday's game will advance to Saturday's 5:30 p.m. section semifinal game at the Rochester Rec Center agaisnt either top-seeded Lakeville South, No. 8 Rochester Mayo or No. 9 Rochester John Marshall. Mayo and JM meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game, the winner traveling to Lakeville South for Thursday's quarterfinal round.
• • •
SECTION ONE, CLASS A
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
First Round
No. 9 Austin (1-23-0) at No. 8 Winona (12-12-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Rochester Lourdes (0-25-0) at No. 6 Waseca (17-8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 La Crescent (4-15-1) at No. 7 Albert Lea (9-14-2), 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Quarterfinals
Austin/Winona winner at No. 1 Dodge County (20-5-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Minnesota River (14-10-0) at No. 4 Mankato East (11-13-1), 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes/Waseca winner at No. 3 Faribault (16-7-2), 7 p.m.
La Crescent/A.L. winner at No. 2 Mankato West (14-10-1), 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Semifinals
(At Rochester Rec. Center)
Aust/Win/D.C. winner vs. M.R./East winner, 11:30 a.m.
Lourdes/Waseca/Faribault winner vs. LC/A.L./West winner, 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Championship
(At Rochester Rec. Center)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
• • •
SECTION ONE, CLASS AA
TUESDAY, FEB. 18
First Round
No. 9 Rochester John Marshall (5-20-0) at No. 8 Rochester Mayo (9-15-1), 7 p.m. (Graham I)
THURSDAY, FEB. 20
Quarterfinals
JM/Mayo winner at No. 1 Lakeville South (18-7-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Owatonna (19-6-0) at No. 4 Rochester Century (19-4-2), 7 p.m. (Graham IV)
No. 6 Farmington (6-17-2) at No. 3 Hastings (17-5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Northfield (15-10-0) at No. 2 Lakeville North (17-7-1), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Semifinals
(At Rochester Rec. Center)
JM/Mayo/L.S. winner vs. Owatonna/Century winner, 5:30 p.m.
Farm/Hast winner vs. Northfield/L.N. winner, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
Championship
(At Rochester Rec. Center)
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.