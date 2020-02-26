Matthew Salzle skated backward into the boards just in front of the penalty box at the Rochester Recreation Center and threw his arms in the air.
He kept his eyes on the puck until it settled into the back of the net.
Salzle was part of this two years ago, but this year it's different. Earning a trip to the Minnesota boys high school hockey state tournament is different when you're a senior.
Salzle scored twice -- including an empty-net goal with 42 seconds remaining -- and had a hand in all of his team's goals on Wednesday, as he led fourth-seeded Mankato East to a 3-1 victory against rival and second-seeded Mankato West in the Section One, Class A boys hockey championship game.
Salzle handled the offense and sophomore goalie Caelin Brueske handled 42 of the 43 shots he faced in the game to lift East to its third-ever section championship.
The Cougars (14-13-1) also won section titles in 2006 and 2018. This year, they knocked off the top two seeds en route to the championship. They beat top-seeded Dodge County 5-3 in the semifinals and followed that with Wednesday's victory against West.
East will open play in the Class A state tournament on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Salzle gave East a 1-0 lead 6:56 into the game. A shot from the point by East defenseman Brett Borchardt hit the post and bounced right to Salzle, who fired the rebound into the back of the net.
West (16-11-1) tied the score 5:07 into the second period when Gavin Brunmeier scored after a long pass from Brayden Wiese.
The tie only lasted for 54 seconds, as Salzle set up Borchardt for the game-winning goal 6:01 into the second period.
The goalies -- Cross made 28 saves in defeat -- kept the score that way until Salzle corralled the puck in his own end, skated it to center ice, then calmly slid it along the ice and into an empty net.
East will learn this weekend its game time and opponent for the state semifinals.