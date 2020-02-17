Something was missing for Carlie Hildebrandt the past two years.
She had developed into one of the best softball catchers in southeastern Minnesota.
She had her great group of friends and teammates.
But there was another group of friends and teammates who noticed her absence, too.
"Hockey has always been a big part of my life and I really missed playing with my teammates," the senior defenseman said. "I did grow up playing with most of them, all 10 years that I played hockey.
"I really did miss it; I regretted quitting, but I didn’t have a choice."
Stewartville didn't have a co-op agreement in place for girls hockey during Hildebrandt's sophomore and junior seasons, so she dug into her softball career, assuming her hockey career was over.
But last spring, Stewartville entered into a co-op with Lourdes for girls hockey and the door was open for Hildebrandt to pull her skates out of hibernation. She jumped at the chance, joining Lourdes for its summer practices and its captains practices in the fall.
"I'm really happy I came back," she said. "I had stayed in touch with a lot of the girls during the years I wasn't playing.
"It was tough coming back at first. I wasn't in as good of shape as I wanted to be and my skills weren't as good, but they've pushed me to get back to where I was before, and even better."
WELCOMED WITH OPEN ARMS
Lourdes lost three senior defensemen — captains Ali Ratzloff and Paige McPeak, and key contributor Tori Dettinger — off last year's team that won the program's first-ever Section 1A championship and placed sixth in the Class A state tournament.
And though Division I commits Allison Smith (Union College) and Maggie Hanzel (Boston University) were coming back to anchor the blue line for the Eagles, Hildebrandt's return to the ice was a welcomed sight for Lourdes' coaches.
"When you lose three senior defensemen, you’re trying to fill a void," Lourdes head coach Jeff True said, "and getting Carlie back this year, I honestly wasn’t expecting her to jump into a consistent top-four role, but she’s worked at it a lot this summer and fall, going to captains practices and working.
"She’s done everything she can to earn the playing time she’s getting."
Hildebrandt's perseverance through the summer and fall allowed her to hit the ice skating this winter, slotting into a top-four defense role. She plays mostly alongside Hanzel, though she'll often also find herself paired with Smith or occasionally with Abby Wick, a forward who was moved back to the blue line late in the regular season.
"I mean, they're Division I players, so it's amazing to play with them," Hildebrandt said. "And they've been some of my best friends since I started playing hockey, so it's been just like old times."
PLAYS TO HER STRENGTHS
Hildebrandt has one goal and one assist this season, but point production isn't what she expects from herself, nor what her coaches expect.
"It’s a little bit like an offensive lineman in football, if you don’t recognize them on the ice as defensemen, it’s not the worst thing in the world," True said. "There are a lot of games where I’ll ask coach (Laura) Vanelli, ‘hey, how did Carlie play?’ because I don’t notice her, and that’s not a bad thing at all.
"She doesn’t get beaten, she’s trusted on the penalty kill and she’s very secure in knowing her position and her role, knowing her strengths and weaknesses, and playing to her strengths."
She'll get to show off those strengths this week in a state tournament, for the first time. Fifth-seeded Lourdes (17-10-0) opens play in the Class A state tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesday against fourth-seeded South St. Paul (19-7-1) at the Xcel Energy Center.
"Just getting to play with my team and my best friends," Hildebrandt said when asked what she's most looking forward to this week. "It’ll be my first state tournament. It’s awesome, the best feeling in the world."