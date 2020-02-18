PB's 3 STARS

1. Will Weick, Mayo: The senior forward scored two goals and added one assist in his final home game.

2. Max Cothern, Mayo: The senior goalie was outstanding, stopping 31 shots and twice denying JM's top scorer, Teejay Torgrimson, on breakaways.

3. Will Rownd, Mayo: The senior forward scored two goals, nearly matching his regular-season total of three.