Will Weick was on the ice in Lakeville two years ago for a Section 1AA boys hockey game.
He knows what can happen if his Rochester Mayo team puts its best effort together.
He's seen it happen before.
"Hockey's a weird game," the Rochester Mayo senior forward and leading scorer said, "you get a couple of good bounces and you never know. Anybody can beat anybody."
Eighth-seeded Mayo (10-15-1 overall) knows it faces an uphill battle when it travels to Lakeville on Thursday for a Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal game against top-seeded and No. 15-ranked Lakeville South (18-7-0).
The Spartans earned the right to face South by beating rival Rochester John Marshall 6-1 on Tuesday at Graham Arena I in a Section 1AA tournament first-round game. Weick scored twice and added an assist, Will Rownd scored twice and senior goalie Max Cothern made 31 saves in the victory.
"Obviously, it's going to be a very difficult game to pull off," Cothern said of facing South on Thursday. "We basically have to play perfect hockey, but you never know. Hockey is a game of luck sometimes.
"Coach (Todd) Huyber, at the beginning of the season, said 'you always want to finish strong' and we've defenitely done that. It has instilled a conidence in the team. ... I mean, we're the 8 seed going against the 1 seed. We have no pressure on us. We're the underdog."
The Spartans may be an underdog, but they won't back down from the defending section champion Cougars. This will mark the fifth consecutive season that Mayo will face South in the section playoffs, so the Spartans will take a certain level of comfort into Thursday's 7 p.m. game.
Last season, South had to battle for a 4-1 victory in the section quarterfinals. Two years ago, Mayo pushed the game to double-overtime before South finally scored with 1:59 left for a 3-2 win after 74 minutes, 1 second of game time.
"We feel like the pressure's on them," Huyber said. "We're going to go up there with a game plan and we'll have to execute that perfectly to try to get a 'W.' We'll go up there and give it our best effort and see how it shakes out.
"A lot of our seniors were involved in that (double-OT) game; hopefully they'll pass that knowledge down. We'll go up there and play our game and they'll have to adjust to how we play. We're not going to run and gun."
SNAPPING A POSTSEASON DROUGHT
Mayo's victory Tuesday marked its first postseason win since Feb. 21, 2013, when it beat another intra-city rival, Rochester Century, 5-1 in the section quarterfinals.
A pair of Wills led the way for Mayo on Tuesday as it beat JM for the third time this season and took a 64-58-1 lead in the all-time series against its oldest rival. Weick scored the back-breaker, notching his 20th goal of the season with just 30 seconds left in the second period, giving Mayo a 4-1 lead.
He scored again 5:16 into the third and Rownd tacked on his second of the night with 4:22 to play. Javan Hodge netted the game winner for the Spartans 5:10 into the second period after Bryce Baker had given Mayo a 1-0 lead with just 31 seconds to play in the first period.
Nine players recorded at least one point for Mayo.
"The guys have bought into the process," Huyber said. "It's not how you start the season, it's how you end. We've won (six of our last eight). You couldn't ask for anything more. We're putting a pretty good little run together and we'll go see if we can make some noise against Lakeville South."
JM SAYS GOODBYE TO SENIORS
The end of the season means the end of the careers of seven seniors who've played a lot of hockey for the Rockets — forwards Sam Hanson, Teejay Torgrimson, Ben Terpstra, and defensemen Aki Oura, Breken Magle, Shawn Sutton and Deontae Veney.
"It's a pretty tight-knit group," JM head coach Jay Ness said. "When guys play together for that long and you go through a season like this, you're able to survive it because they lean on each other and they depend on each other."
Sutton suffered a separated shoulder two weeks ago and was unable to play on JM's Senior Night, or against Mayo on Tuesday.
"We don't have a whole lot of seniors, but they've really done a lot for us," JM head coach Jay Ness said. "They've contributed on the ice and off the ice.
"It was tough seeing Shawn not being able to play in his last game, not being able to compete one more time against Mayo. He would've given anything to play in this game."
JM (5-21-0) had some opportunities to score early. Had they converted one or more of those chances, it could have been a different game.
Cothern stopped Torgrimson, JM's leading scorer, twice on clean breakaways before Torgrimson finally buried a scoring chance at 9:38 of the second period. His 16th goal of the season pulled the Rockets within 2-1 before Rownd and Weick added goals late in the period for the Spartans.
"It's been kind of the story of the later part of our season," Ness said. "The last two games against Mayo were pretty even, territorially. They probably had more shots than us ... where we lacked was getting the puck turned over and making the next play so we can get a chance on net. Their team, when they turned us over, they got chances on the net.
"Overall, territorially, the effort was there. It's not because of (lack of) effort that we've had the season we've had. And (keeping up that effort) is hard to do when you've only had five wins. It's a credit to the guys to persevere and not quit."
MAYO 6, JM 1
John Marshall 0 1 0 — 1
Mayo 1 3 2 — 6
First period — 1. M, Bryce Baker 7 (Will Weick 20, Luke Kathmann 3) 16:29 (pp). Second period — 2. M, Javan Hodge 11 (unassisted) 5:10. 3. JM, Teejay Torgrimson 16 (Sam King 12) 9:38. 4. M, Will Rownd 4 (Jaxon Lester 2) 13:10. 5. M, Weick 20 (Hodge 18, Cooper Henderson 3) 16:30. Third period — 6. M, Weick 21 (Ethan Norman 13) 5:16. 7. M, Rownd 5 (Chandler Dennis 7, Norman 14) 12:38.
Shots on goal — JM 8-8-16—32; M 13-13-8—34. Goalies — JM, Carson Arthur (L, 4-18-0; 28 saves). Mayo, Max Cothern (W, 8-9-0; 31 saves). Power-play opportunities — JM, 0-for-2; Mayo, 1-for-3. Penalties — JM 3-6 minutes; Mayo 2-4 minutes.