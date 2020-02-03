LOURDES DROPS 23RD STRAIGHT
MINNEAPOLIS -- Lourdes' winless season in boys hockey continued to Monday with a 7-0 non-conference loss to Breck.
Breck (11-9) had eight different players collect at least one point. Beau Courneya and Nick Mikan both scored two goals and had three assists.
Eagles goalie Samuel Decker was peppered with 60 shots, and he made 53 saves.
The loss drops Lourdes to 0-23.
The Eagles have just two games left in the regular season, Friday at home against Albert Lea and next Monday at Waconia.
Breck 7, Lourdes 0
Lourdes 0 0 0 — 0
Breck 3 4 0 — 7
Lourdes: Goalie: Samuel Decker 53 saves (60 shots).
Breck: Beau Courneya 2 goals, 3 assists; Nick Mikan 2 goals, 3 assists; Cormac O'Neill 1 goal; Griffin Olness 1 assist; Caden Morgan 1 goal 1 assist; Zach Sinople 1 goal; Coleman McNally 1 assist; Carter Theissen 1 assist. Goalie: Jack Thompson 17 saves (17 shots).
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Winona 8, Austin 2
Winona 3 3 2 — 8
Austin 0 2 0 — 2
Winona: Avery Prodzinski 1 goal; Alex Charles 1 assist; Kai Kovala 1 goal, 2 assists; Matt Thesing 2 assists; Roman Grulkowski 4 goals; Eric Paulson 1 assist; Ryan Brown 1 assist; Quinn Larsen 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal; Jack Thompson 1 goal. Goalie: Alex Benson 25 saves (27 shots).
Austin: Aidan Pepper 1 goal; Nick Dunlap 1 goal; Cooper Guttormson 1 assist; Garett Schaefer 1 assist; Cameron Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Brayden Klapperick 39 saves (47 shots).