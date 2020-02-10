WACONIA — Rochester Lourdes carried a lead into the second period at Waconia on Monday, but Waconia scored three times in the first 2:38 of the second to take the lead for good in an 8-3 victory.
Ethan Smith scored twice for Lourdes in its regular-season finale, Dawson McLaughlin scored once and Charlie Kielty had two assists.
"We came out in the first and ended the period up 2-1, but we just couldn't find that spark again," Lourdes coach Joe Knoepke said. "It was very unfortunate to have it turn like it did, but the second period got us once again almost in ceremonious fashion ... that's been our period we've struggled in all year."
McLaughlin scored 5:06 in to put Lourdes (0-25-0 overall) up 1-0, then after Waconia tied it four minutes later, Smith scored his first of the game to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead after one.
Waconia extended its lead to 5-2 when Jack O'Brien scored 1:25 into the third, but Smith answered 25 seconds later to pull Lourdes within 5-3. That was as close as the Eagles could get, though, as Waconia added three more goals in the final 11:43.
Lourdes will open play in the Section 1A playoffs next Tuesday against an opponent to be determined. Seeding for the section playoffs will be announced on Sunday.
WACONIA 8, LOURDES 3
Lourdes 2 0 1 — 3
Waconia 1 3 4 — 8
Lourdes: Ethan Smith 2 goals; Dawson McLaughlin 1 goal; Charlie Kielty 2 assists; Van Albrecht 1 assist; Braden Magnuson 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 49 saves (57 shots).
Waconia: Jack O'Brien 2 goals, 1 assist; Joe Painter 2 goals; Danny Applegren 3 assists; Trey Pietz 1 goal, 1 assist; Tyson Wiese 1 goal; Chase Holcomb 1 goal; Aaron Hayes 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie: Matthew Humphrey 14 saves (17 shots).