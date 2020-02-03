PLAYERS TO WATCH IN 1A
• Mikayla Bohner, Sr., G, Faribault: The Falcons netminder ranks in the top 10 in the state in wins (16, T-10); goals-against average (1.60, 10th) and save percentage (.937, T-4th). She has four shutouts this season for second-seeded Faribault.
• Eliza DiNatale, Jr., F, Red Wing: DiNatale ranks in a tie for 15th place in the state with 29 goals, accounting for 47.5 percent of her team’s goals total for the year (61). She also has nine assists, for 38 points.
• Sarah Dravis, Sr., F, Lourdes: The LIndenwood University commit started the season on fire, with 17 points in the first eight games. She has 24 goals and 44 points for the season, including eight points in the past four games.
• Maggie Hanzel, Jr., D, Lourdes: The top-scoring defenseman in the state, Hanzel (a Boston U. commit) has 17 goals and 43 points this season. She has 26 points on special teams, including 10 power-play and three short-handed goals.
• Kate Holtz, So., F, Austin: Holtz is half of Austin’s dynamic 1-2 scoring punch, along with Jordyn McCormack. Holtz has 22 goals and 49 points (T-26th in the state). She heads into the playoffs on a hot streak, with 14 points in the past five games.
• Jordyn McCormack, Sr., F, Austin: McCormack leads the Packers in goals (29, T-15th in the state) and is second in points (48). She has been remarkably consistent, with at least one point in 20 of Austin’s 23 games.
• Emma Schmitz, Sr., F, Lourdes: The Sacred Heart University commit is tied for 14th in the state with 30 assists and tied for 26th in the state in points (49). She’s been lethal on special teams, with 23 points, including 19 assists on the power play.
• Olivia Williamson, Sr., F, Faribault: The Brown University commit is among the top 10 in the state in goals (38), assists (30) and points (68) this season. In her outstanding high school career she has 137 goals and 231 points.
PLAYERS TO WATCH IN 1AA
• Jessica Boland, Jr., F, Northfield: The Minnesota State University commit is the third-leading scorer in the section with 45 points (23 goals). She has eight hat tricks and 14 multi-point games this season for the Raiders (15-9-1).
• Greta Freed, Jr., F, John Marshall: Leads the Rockets in goals (28) and points (44), including six points on special teams, where she’s scored a pair of short-handed goals. Freed’s 28 goals are tied for the 21st-most in the state.
• Becca Macklin, Sr., G, Lakeville South: The senior goalie is 17-5-1 with a 1.83 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and three shutouts. She is tied for seventh in the state in save pct., eighth in wins (17) and 20th in GAA.
• Maggie Malecha, So., G, Northfield: Malecha is 15-9-1 with a 1.41 goals-against average (seventh in the state), a .944 save percentage (tied for second in the state), and seven shutouts. She has allowed more than three goals in a game just once this season.
• Ezra Oien, Fr., F, Owatonna: Just a freshman, Oien has 30 goals and 46 points this season, averaging 2.1 points per game for the Huskies (17-6-1). She scores in bunches, with five hat tricks and six games with four or more points.
• Taylor Otremba, So., F, Lakeville South: The leading scorer in Section 1 girls hockey has 26 goals and 50 points for the top-seeded Cougars (19-5-1) this season. Otremba is ranked 24th in the state -- among all players -- with 50 points.
• Malia Schubert, Sr., F, Dodge County: The leading scorer on the No. 3-seeded Wildcats (13-11-1) has 19 goals and 30 points this season. She is a key cog on Dodge County’s power play and penalty kill, recording seven special-teams points this year.
— Compiled by Jason Feldman • jfeldman@postbulletin.com