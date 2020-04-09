A couple weeks back, Post Bulletin basketball writers Isaac Trotter, Guy Limbeck and Pat Ruff broke down the PB's 2020 All-Area boys basketball team by holding a draft, where each of them picked an eight-player team, with all selections coming from the All-Area Team.
We decided to do the same for the All-Area boys hockey team, but there was an issue: Our hoops writers would be lost attempting to navigate a hockey draft. We didn't want to turn to local high school hockey coaches, figuring it wouldn't be fair to put them on the spot and having to choose their own players (or players from a rival team).
So we went out and corralled two of our favorite hockey guys from the area: Byron's Jim Vold, who has coached in the NA3HL (the same league the Rochester Grizzlies play in) and is currently a scout in southern Minnesota for the Granite City Lumberjacks of the NA3HL; and Eric Hofmann, who has been a head coach in our area at the high school and NA3HL levels.
We decided to pick teams of eight -- a starting lineup (three forwards, two defensmen and a goalie) and two wild-card picks, which could be players at any position.
One note: We conducted this draft over a video chat, but had issues getting the video uploaded, so we're posting just the audio of the draft (which is OK, because, trust me, we're a few weeks into this quarantine stuff and no one wants to spend a half-hour looking at any of us).
We provided some analysis after each pick, as well.
If you don't want to listen to the whole thing at one time, I've posted the draft results at the end of this article. Feel free to chirp us for our selections, or tell us whose team is best.
There were a lot of really talented players who didn't get drafted and some guys who we passed over who we definitely should not have. In the words of Herb Brooks/Kurt Russell, though, "I'm not lookin' for da best players, Craig. I'm lookin' for da right ones."
Sit back and enjoy. And let us know if we should expand this thing next year, to the whole Big Nine Conference, or all of Section 1.
• • • • • • • • • •
2020 POST BULLETIN ALL-AREA BOYS HOCKEY DRAFT RESULTS
JIM VOLD
F: Joey Malugani, Sr., Century
F: Brendon Wolesky, Soph., Dodge County
F: Teejay Torgrimson, Sr., John Marshall
D: Sam Williams, Sr., Century
D: Shawn Sutton, Sr., John Marshall
G: Isaac Dale, So., Dodge County
D: Van Albrecht, Sr., Lourdes
D/F: Bubba Grunewald, Sr., Austin
• • •
ERIC HOFMANN
F: Brody Lamb, Soph., Dodge County
F: Wyatt Farrell, 8th, La Crescent
F: Cade Spreiter, Sr., Dodge County
D: Charlie Blaisdell, Jr., Dodge County
D: Javan Hodge, Soph., Mayo
G: Max Cothern, Sr., Mayo
F: Will Weick, Sr., Mayo
G: Alex Benson, Jr., Winona
• • •
JASON FELDMAN
F: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth, Jr., Century
F: Gavin Gunderson, Sr., Century
F: Roman Grulkowski, Sr., Winona
D: Noah Grethen, Jr., Mayo
D: Charlie Kielty, Soph., Lourdes
G: Tim Pundt, Sr., Century
D: Isaiah Huber, Jr., Century
F: Matt Donovan, Soph., Dodge County