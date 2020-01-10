The Rochester Raiders have something to build on.
A victory in the state quarterfinals of the adapted floor hockey state tournament last spring gives the Raiders some motivation headed into a new season -- as well as the knowledge that they can compete with the other top teams in the state.
Rochester opens its 26th season of adapted floor hockey this weekend with the 18th annual Raiders invitational.
The annual season-opening tournament is being played at Mayo High School this season. Rochester opened with a tough challenge: The Raiders faced last year’s state runner-up Robbinsdale on Friday night. That game was still in progress at press time.
They’ll wrap up tournament play today with games against defending state champion Brainerd and the Dakota Hawks, who placed third at state last year.
The Raiders have a solid foundation to build around.
Their top three scorers from last season are back this season, led by junior Garrison Israelson (Century High School, 17 goals, 11 assists), junior Kirk Peterson (Century, 12 goals, 7 assists) and junior Blake Hillman (Century, 12 goals, 5 assists).
The threesome that combined for 41 goals and 64 points last year all earned All-Conference honors in the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association.
“The Raiders front line of Hillman, Peterson, and Israelson are being counted on to once again take charge in the offensive zone and get plenty of pucks on the net,” said Jeff Copler, who starts his ninth season as the Raiders’ head coach. “With the loss of key starters and reserves from last season, the coaches will be tasked with finding players and roles to replace the minutes lost from last season’s team.”
The Raiders’ strongest position may be goalie, where all-conference selection Dayne Bailey (senior, Century) returns. He was the team’s backbone a year ago when he backstopped Rochester to an 8-5 overall record and first place in the regular season in the MAAA South Division.
“It all starts with goaltending,” Copler said. “Dayne's ability in goal allows the front line to play extremely aggressive knowing that Bailey can erase most teams scoring chances. Opposing coaches often times mentioned that Bailey is one of the best net-minders in the state for adapted floor hockey.”
Rochester also welcomes back a strong group of players who came off the bench last season and contributed heavily to the Raiders’ success. That group includes William Adamson (Lourdes), Joe Hansen (John Marshall), Calvin Rowland (JM), and three athletes from Century: Max Boyum, Jacob Elegbrede and Levi Stork.
Among the teams top newcomers are Stuart Batterson (sophomore, Century), Andrew Westerman (seventh-grader, Kellogg) and Charlie Clark, (freshman, Byron H.S.).
The Raiders lost a handful of talented players who spent multiple seasons on the Raiders’ roster and will be difficult to replace, including all-conference forward Kariya Mohamud (JM) and all-conference sweeper (wheelchair defenseman) Noah Johnson (JM), as well as defenseman Nick Geving, an all-conference defenseman from Byron.
“The Raiders may experience some growing pains early in the season as the coaches work to find the best positions and roles for the balance of the roster,” Copler noted. “The Raiders are expected to contend with the Dakota Hawks for the (MAAA) South Conference championship.”
Copler is joined on the Raiders’ coaching staff by assistant coach Beth Rindy (third season), and volunteer assistants Nicole Mock (eighth season) and Sean Healy (third season). Mock and Healy are former standout players for the Raiders.