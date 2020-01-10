The Rochester Raiders opened their season on a high note Friday, rolling to a 9-1 victory against Robbinsdale in the opening round of the annual Rochester Raiders Invitational tournament.
Robbinsdale finished as the state runner-up last year, while the Raiders placed fourth at state.
Friday, the Raiders controlled the game at Mayo High School from start to finish.
Blake Hillman paced Rochester with a hat trick and two assists, while Kirk Peterson scored two goals and added two assists. Garrison Israelson, the team's top returning scorer, had a pair of goals and one assist, while William Adamson and Levi Stork both had one goal.
Returning All-MAAA Conference goalie Dayne Bailey earned the win in goal by making 11 saves.
Rochester returns to action Saturday with two more challenging games to open the season. The Raiders are scheduled to face the three-time defending state champions from Brainerd at 9 a.m., then they face the Dakota Hawks at 2 p.m. in a rematch of last year's state-tournament third-place game.