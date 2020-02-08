NORTHFIELD — Rochester Century's path to a third straight Big Nine Conference championship hasn't been an easy one.
It's been littered with injuries, close calls and a couple uncharacteristic performances in non-conference play.
But perseverance has been the best word to describe the Panthers this season. And there they were again Saturday night, laying claim to the Big Nine Championship.
And they did so by beating their top two competitors for the title in back-to-back fashion.
After a one-goal win against Owatonna on Thursday, Century used a three-goal third period on Saturday to pull away from Northfield for a 5-2 victory, one that guarantees the Panthers at least a share of the conference championship.
Century's big stars took center stage once again when it mattered most. Gavin Gunderson — who scored both of the Panthers' goals in the win against Owatonna on Thursday — had two goals and an assist, as did linemate Joey Malugani. Junior forward Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth added a goal and an assist, and senior captain Sam Williams had an assist.
Goalie Tim Pundt was sharp once again, making 24 stops.
The score was tied 1-1 after one period and 2-2 after two, but Malugani scored the game-winning goal on the first shift of the third period, just 42 seconds in. He added another seven minutes later and Gunderson added an insurance goal two minutes after that.
Century (13-0-0 Big Nine, 18-4-1 overall) has won five consecutive games and seven of its past eight. It can clinch the conference title outright with a win or a tie at Winona on Thursday, or if Owatonna loses or ties one of its final two games (Monday against Faribault, or Tuesday at Mankato East).
Northfield is 11-3-0 in the Big Nine and 13-10-0 overall.
Century 5, Northfield 2
Century 1 1 3 — 5
Northfield 1 1 0 — 2
Century: Sam Williams 1 assist; Joey Malugani 2 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Gunderson 2 goals, 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 24 saves (26 shots).
Northfield: Will Tidona 1 goal, 1 assist; Ryan Will 1 goal. Goalie: Cal Frank 36 saves (41 shots).
OWATONNA 5, MAYO 1
OWATONNA — Rochester Mayo and Owatonna skated into a rivalry game Saturday afternoon, both less than 48 hours removed from big rivalry games.
Mayo struck first and went toe-to-toe with Owatonna for more than half the game, but the Huskies offense got the better of the Spartans over the final 22 minutes and Owatonna pulled out a 5-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at Four Seasons Centre.
Owatonna was coming off a physical battle against Rochester Century in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday in Rochester. That same night, Mayo pulled away in the third period to beat crosstown rival John Marshall.
Neither team could generate much offense early Saturday, as the first period ended in a 1-1 tie and saw the teams combine for seven shots on goal. Javan Hodge scored for Mayo, while Taylor Bogen scored the first of his two goals.
Bogen scored again on the first shift of the second period, the goal that held up as the game winner.
Dom Valento and Wyatt Oldefendt added goals in the final five minutes of the second period and Austin Mundt scored with just more than two minutes to go in the game.
Max Cothern made 22 saves for Mayo in the loss; Zach Wiese stopped nine shots for the Huskies.
Owatonna 5, Mayo 1
Mayo 1 0 0 — 1
Owatonna 1 3 1 — 5
Mayo: Javan Hodge 1 goal; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Will Weick 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 22 saves (27 shots).
Owatonna: Wyatt Oldefendt 1 goal; Taylor Bogen 2 goals; Devon Rousch 1 assist; Austin Mundt 1 goal; Casey Johnson 1 assist; Collin Pederson 2 assists; Dom Valento 1 goal. Goalie: Zach Wiese 9 saves (10 shots).
MANKATO EAST 5, JOHN MARSHALL 2
MANKATO — Mankato East sent Rochester John Marshall to its fourth consecutive loss on Saturday, beating the Rockets 5-2 in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game.
East won for the third time in four games, beating JM in their only matchup of the season.
JM dropped to 1-12-0 in the Big Nine and 4-18-0 overall. East is 7-5-0, 11-12-1.
No statistics were submitted from the game.
DODGE COUNTY 6, SW CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 1
KASSON — Dodge County and Brody Lamb continued to tear through their schedule on Saturday, beating visiting Southwest Christian/Richfield 6-1 at Dodge County Ice Arena.
The victory is the 11th consecutive for the Wildcats, who improved to 18-5-0 overall.
Dodge County hasn't lost since a 4-3 setback at Waseca on Jan. 2, and has outscored its opponents 73-21 during its long winning streak.
The Wildcats are the third-highest scoring team in the state in Class, averaging 5.7 goals per game this season. That trails only No. 1-ranked St. Cloud Cathedral (6.5 goals/game) and No. 2-ranked Hermantown (5.9).
Brody Lamb led the way once again for the Wildcats on Saturday, recording a hat trick and an assist. Matt Donovan added two goals and Gavin Giesler scored once for Dodge County, while senior Brenden Postier collected one assist.
Dodge County hosts Somerset (Wis.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, then closes its regular season on Friday against Worthington at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Dodge County 6, SW Christian/Richfield 1
SW Christian/Richfield 0 0 1 — 1
Dodge County 2 2 2 — 6
SW Christian/Richfield: no stats submitted.
Dodge County: Brody Lamb 3 goals, 1 assist; Matt Donovan 2 goals; Brenden Postier 1 assist; Gavin Giesler 1 goal.
WINONA 7, AUSTIN 1
WINONA — Roman Grulkowski made some history for a second consecutive game.
The Winona High School senior recorded three points in a 7-1 victory against Austin in a game played outdoors on Saturday, giving him 100 points for his varsity career.
Grulkowski is the first player in Winhawks history to hit the 100-point mark. In a win against Black River Falls (Wis.) on Thursday, Grulkowski had a hat trick to set the all-time school scoring record.
Saturday, he had a short-handed goal and added two assists. Hans Larsen also scored twice for Winona (4-8-1 Big Nine, 12-10-1 overall). Austin dropped to 0-14-0, 1-20-0.
Winona 7, Austin 1
Austin 0 1 0 — 1
Winona 1 2 4 — 7
Austin: Xavier Heil 1 goal; Jackson Egner 1 assist; Cooper Guttormson 1 assist. Goalies: Brayden Klapperick 25 saves (31 shots); Sam Eyre 16 saves (17 shots).
Winona: Alex Charles 1 assist; Kai Kovala 1 goal; Matt Thesing 1 goal; Roman Grulkowski 1 goal, 2 assists; Eric Paulson 1 assist; Ryan Brown 1 assist; Hans Larsen 2 goals; Austin King-Henke 1 goal; Ayden Ruesgen 1 assist. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 19 saves (20 shots).