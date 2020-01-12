Max Cothern made 34 saves, but Rochester Mayo couldn't generate much offense against a stout Owatonna defense in a 3-0 Big Nine Conference boys hockey setback on Saturday at Graham Arena.
Zach Wiese recorded a 10-save shutout for the Huskies, who received goals from Wyatt Oldenfendt, Dom Valento and Tanner Stendel.
Owatonna led 2-0 after the first period, when it outshot Mayo 15-2. The Huskies tacked on one more in the third, a short-handed tally by Valento to seal the victory with 5:11 remaining.
Mayo (2-5-0 Big Nine, 4-10-1 overall) hosts Gentry Academy on Tuesday. Owatonna (5-1-0, 10-3-0) hosts Farmington.
Owatonna 3, Mayo 0
Owatonna 2 0 1 — 3
Mayo 0 0 0 — 0
Owatonna: Wyatt Oldefendt 1 goal; Tanner Stendel 1 goal; Sam Sampson 1 assist; Dom Valento 1 goal; Taylor Bogen 1 assist. Goalie: Zach Wiese 10 saves (10 shots).
Mayo: Goalie: Max Cothern 34 saves (37 shots).
ST. FRANCIS 7, LOURDES 3
EAST BETHEL — Rochester Lourdes was within a goal five minutes into the third period, but St. Francis pulled away with three goals in less than three minutes for a 7-3 victory over the Eagles.
Charlie Kielty and Matt Mahoney had a goal and an assist each for Lourdes, and Jackson Heim scored once.
"We had our best offensive performance so far this year, with tons of positives to take away," Lourdes coach Bryan Frischmann said. "We had great pressure and our (defensemen) jumped up in the play to help spark some offense."
Mahoney's goal — the first of his high school career — 37 seconds into the third pulled the Eagles within a goal, but Dylan Strate capped his hat trick 5:08 into the period to help St. Francis regain momentum. Ethan Smith and Austin Smith then scored 16 seconds apart midway through the period.
Sam Decker made 43 saves for Lourdes, which plays at Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday.
"Sam played fantastic in net, making some huge saves to keep it close," Frischmann said.
St. Francis 7, Lourdes 3
Lourdes 1 1 1 — 3
St. Francis 2 2 3 — 7
Lourdes: Charlie Kielty 1 goal, 1 assist; Jackson Heim 1 goal; Jack Kleinschmidt 1 assist; Dominic Schwirtz 1 assist; Matt Mahoney 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 43 saves (50 shots).
St. Francis: Dylan Strate 3 goals; Cody Strate 2 assists; Austin Smith 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Smith 1 goal; Dayne Mann 2 goals; Owen Dubois 1 assist; Nathan Roberts 1 assist; Blake Kelley 1 assist; Gavin McCoy 1 assist. Goalie: Spencer White 17 saves (20 shots).
HOLY ANGELS 9, CENTURY 2
Rochester Century suffered its second loss in four games on Saturday, falling to Holy Angels 9-2 at Graham Arena.
Joey Malugani scored 6:03 into the game for Century and Aidan Swee scored 2:06 later to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
But the Stars answered with three goals in the final 6:42 of the first to take the lead for good. They extended their lead to 7-2 after two periods.
Tim Pundt made 41 saves for the Panthers, who were outshot 50-27.
Century (11-3-1 overall) plays at Mankato East on Thursday.
Holy Angels 9, Century 2
Holy Angels 3 4 2 — 9
Century 2 0 0 — 2
Holy Angels: Stevan Blauert 2 goals; Alex Lesnar 1 assist; Mackie Zabinski 1 goal, 2 assists; Carter Hermanson 2 assists; Jacob Margarit 1 assist; Caeden Phelps 2 goals, 1 assist; Noah Hermanson 2 goals, 1 assist; Noah Griswold 4 assists; Owen Neuharth 2 goals, 3 assists; Ricky Nelson 1 assist. Goalie: Matthew Syverson 25 saves (27 shots).
Century: Joey Malugani 1 goal; Aidan Swee 1 gaol; Matt Haun 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 41 saves (50 shots).
DODGE COUNTY 3, AMERY (WIS.) 1
KASSON — Brendon Wolesky scored twice and Isaac Dale made 17 saves as Dodge County won its 10th game of the season on Saturday, beating Amery (Wis.) 3-1 at Dodge County Ice Arena.
The Wildcats led 1-0 after one period and 2-0 after two.
Isaak Rogne added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds for Dodge County (10-5-0 overall) after Asher Page had pulled Amery within one late in the third period.
Dodge County has now hit double digits in wins for the second time in three years, after going six years without reaching the 10-win mark.
The Wildcats play at St. Paul Highland Park at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dodge County 3, Amery 1
Amery 0 0 1 — 1
Dodge County 1 1 1 — 3
Amery: Asher Page 1 goal. Goalie: Ethan Mork 40 saves (42 shots).
Dodge County: Brendon Wolesky 2 goals; James McPeak Jr. 1 assist; Cade Spreiter 1 assist; Brody Lamb 1 assist; Isaak Rogne 1 goal. Goalie: Isaac Dale 17 saves (18 shots).