Rochester John Marshall got off to a shaky start, but it battled back after the first period and earned a 7-5 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Austin at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday.
The game was the final regular season contest for both teams. JM snapped a six-game losing streak to finish the regular season at 5-20-0 overall. Austin is 1-23-0. Both teams will open section tournament play on Tuesday.
Austin scored four consecutive goals in the final 6:56 of the first period to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead after 17 minutes.
JM came out flying in the second period, answering Austin's run by scoring four straight times to take a 6-4 lead into the third.
JM's Ryan Hus and Austin's Jackson Egner scored in the third.
Luke Hugeback made 30 saves in the win for JM, while Brayden Klapperick stopped 36 shots for Austin.
Teejay Torgrimson led the way offensively for the Rockets with two goals and three assists. Sam King added a goal and two assists, while Sam Hanson scored twice and Sam Eagen scored once.
Blaine Krueger led Austin with two goals and two assists. Nick Dunlap and Jameson Johnson also scored for the Packers.
JM 7, Austin 5
Austin 4 0 1 — 5
John Marshall 2 4 1 — 7
Austin: Jackson Egner 1 goal; Blaine Krueger 2 goals, 2 assists; Kaleb Ree 1 assist; Cal Fox 1 assist; Nick Dunlap 1 goal; Jameson Johnson 1 goal. Goalie: Brayden Klapperick 36 saves (43 shots).
John Marshall: Sam Hanson 2 goals; Sam King 1 goal, 2 assists; Teejay Torgrimson 2 goals, 3 assists; Sam Eagen 1 goal; Ryan Hus 1 goal; Deontae Veney 1 assist. Goalie: Luke Hugeback 30 saves (35 shots).
CENTURY 2, BRECK 2, OT, TIE
Rochester Century closed its regular season on a positive note, never trailing in a 2-2 tie against Breck in a non-conference boys hockey game Saturday at Graham Arena IV.
Century closes its regular season at 19-4-2 and will open play in the Section 1AA playoffs on Thursday.
The Panthers twice took a one-goal lead, but the Mustangs answered both times.
Connor Olson opened the scoring for Century 9:03 into the game, with assists from Gavin Gunderson and Joey Malugani. Breck answered just 1:42 later, though, on a Beau Courneya goal.
Gunderson scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of the second period, on a laser of a shot from the low right circle, converting a nice feed from Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth, who set up Gunderson after receiving a nice cross-ice pass from Sam Williams.
Breck's Carter Theissen countered that goal, though, at the 8:29 mark.
That was it for the scoring in the game, as Breck goalie Sean Reiling stopped 29 shots, while Tim Pundt made 30 saves for the Panthers.
Though Malugani didn't score in the game, he finished the regular season as the state's fifth-leading goal scorer — across both classes — with 37 goals.
Century will learn Sunday when and where it will open the Section 1AA playoffs on Thursday.
Century 2, Breck 2, OT, tie
Breck 1 1 0 0 — 2
Century 1 1 0 0 — 2
Breck: Beau Courneya 1 goal, 1 assist; Nick Mikan 1 assist; Caden Morgan 2 assists; Carter Theissen 1 goal. Goalie: Sean Reiling 29 saves (31 shots).
Century: Connor Olson 1 goal; Gavin Gunderson 1 goal, 1 assist; Joey Malugani 1 assist; Sam Williams 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 30 saves (32 shots).