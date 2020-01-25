WEST ST. PAUL — Sam Eagen scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season 4:56 into overtime Saturday to give Rochester John Marshall a 4-3 overtime victory against Henry Sibley in a non-conference boys hockey game.
The victory, the third of the year for the Rockets, snapped a six-game losing skid and helped JM improve to 3-14-0.
The Rockets led 1-0 after one period on an Aki Oura goal, but Henry Sibley's Nate Pace answered with two goals in the second to give his team a one-goal lead entering the third.
Michael Scherer made it 3-1 Henry Sibley 9:40 into the third, but Sam King scored short-handed for JM with 3:45 remaining, then Shawn Sutton forced overtime with a goal with just 1:17 to go.
That set up Eagen's dramatic game winner, with assists from Deontae Veney and Oura.
Carson Arthur made 30 saves in the win, as JM outshot Henry Sibley 36-33.
JM plays at Austin on Tuesday.
John Marshall 4, Henry Sibley 3, OT
John Marshall 1 0 2 1 — 4
Henry Sibley 0 2 1 0 — 3
John Marshall: Sam King 1 goal; Aki Oura 1 goal, 1 assist; Teejay Torgrimson 2 assists; Sam Eagen 1 goal; Shawn Sutton 1 goal; Carson Mueller 1 assist; Deontae Veney 1 assist. Goalie: Carson Arthur 30 saves (33 shots).
Henry Sibley: Michael Scherer 1 goal; Joe Booth 1 assist; Joey Shirk 1 assist; Nate Pace 2 goals. Goalie: Breck O'Connor 32 saves (36 shots).
HASTINGS 10, CENTURY 4
Hastings displayed the depth that makes it a Section One, Class AA title contender on Saturday, taking down Big Nine Conference leader Rochester Century 10-4 in a boys hockey game at Graham Arena IV.
Hastings scored three goals in the first and second periods and added four more in the third, becoming the first team to score 10 goals against Century since Duluth Marshall did so in December of 2017.
Joey Malugani and Aidan Swee scored twice each for the Panthers (13-4-1 overall), while 14 players recorded at least one point for Hastings (13-4-1).
Century plays at Faribault at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Hastings 10, Century 4
Hastings 3 3 4 — 10
Century 0 1 3 — 4
Hastings: Keean LaFerriere 1 goal, 1 assist; Kyle Bauer 1 assist; Connor Stoffel 1 goal; Jake Harris 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonathan Peine 1 goal, 2 assists; Chase Freiermuth 1 goal, 2 assists; Terry Kuhn 1 assist; Jager Kendall 2 goals; Jack Klimek 1 assist; Jax Schauer 2 assists; Stephen Reifendberger 1 goal; Jack Nicklay 1 assist; Joe Benson 1 assist; Leo Otto 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Tyler McCarville 24 saves (28 shots).
Century: Sam Williams 2 assists; Joey Malugani 2 goals, 1 assist; Aidan Swee 2 goals; Matt Haun 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 assist; Owen MacDonald 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 25 saves (35 shots).
FARIBAULT 7, MAYO 1
FARIBAULT — Faribault broke open a close game early in the second period and went on to earn a 7-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Rochester Mayo on Saturday at Faribault Ice Arena.
After a scoreless first period, Keaton Ginter, Jordan Nawrocki and Zack Slinger scored for the Falcons, giving them the lead for good.
Faribault (5-2-2 Big Nine, 12-4-2 overall) built its lead to 5-0 before Mayo got on the board, with a power-play goal from Javan Hodge with 6:04 to play.
Max Cothern stopped 31 shots in the loss for the Spartans (2-7-0, 4-13-1).
Faribault 7, Mayo 1
Mayo 0 0 1 — 1
Faribault 0 3 4 — 7
Mayo: Javan Hodge 1 goal; Mark Olson 1 assist; Will Weick 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 31 saves (38 shots).
Faribault: Brody Pavel 1 goal, 2 assists; Lucas Linneman 1 goal; Leighton Weasler 1 assist; Keaton Ginter 1 goal; Grady Goodwin 3 assists; Luke Vinar 1 goal; Zack Slinger 1 goal, 2 assists; Jordan Nawrocki 2 goals; Kory Johnson 2 assists. Goalie: Spencer Ell 24 saves (25 shots).
DODGE COUNTY 13, MOOSE LAKE AREA 2
MOOSE LAKE — Two Dodge County players recorded hat tricks, while another had a six-point game as the Wildcats rolled to their seventh consecutive victory, 13-2 at Moose Lake Area.
Isaac Rogne scored twice and had four assists for Dodge County (14-5-0 overall), while Brody Lamb and Gavin Giesler both had hat tricks. Brendon Wolesky also had a four-point game, with a goal and three assists.
Ben Nelson made nine saves to earn the win, as Dodge County ousthot Moose Lake 65-11.
The Wildcats start a string of six consecutive home games against Hopkins on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Dodge County 13, Moose Lake Area 2
Dodge County 5 3 5 — 13
Moose Lake Area 0 2 0 — 2
Dodge County: Brendon Wolesky 1 goal, 3 assists; Brody Lamb 3 goals; Ethan Dale 1 assist; Isaac Rogne 2 goals, 4 assists; Jake Isaak 1 assist; Brendon Postier 2 assists; Caleb Purdue 1 goal; Gavin Giesler 3 goals, 1 assist; Carl Schutz 1 goal; James McPeak 1 goal; Connor Preston 1 goal. Goalie: Ben Nelson 9 saves (11 shots).
Moose Lake Area: Jordan Fjosne 1 goal, 1 assist; Henry Ribich 1 goal. Goalie: Henry Dammer 52 saves (65 shots).
WINONA 5, FAIRMONT 4, OT
WINONA — Winona put 58 shots on goal Saturday, and it needed every one of them. The last was the most important, though as Austin King-Henke scored 4:04 into overtime to give the Winhawks a 5-4 victory against Fairmont.
Campbell Watkins made 28 saves and Alex Charles had a goal and two assists to lead the way for Winona (8-8-1 overall).
Winona 5, Fairmont 4, OT
Fairmont 2 2 0 0 — 4
Winona 1 3 0 1 — 5
Fairmont: Kaiden Musser 1 assist; Eli Anderson 2 goals; Carson Kuhl 1 assist; Carter Beebe 1 goal; Evan Carson 1 assist; Lucas Flohrs 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Carson Musser 53 saves (58 shots).
Winona: Avery Prodzinski 1 assist; Alex Charles 1 goal, 2 assists; Roman Grulkowski 1 goal; Sam Buerck 1 assist; Eric Paulson 1 assist; Hans Larsen 1 assist; Austin King-Henke 1 goal; Marshall Kitzmann 1 goal; Quinn Larsen 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 28 saves (32 shots).