Saturday was Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth's turn to take the spotlight.
A deep Rochester Century team has had different players step up for it at different times throughout the season.
Bielenberg-Howarth has often been one of those players, and he was again Saturday, recording a hat trick and adding two assists to lead the Panthers to a 7-2 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against rival Rochester Mayo at Graham Arena.
Bielenberg-Howarth, a junior forward, pulled into a tie with senior Joey Malugani for the team lead in scoring with 60 points this season. Malugani had a goal — his 32nd of the season — and an assist on Saturday.
Malugani scored just 2:04 into the game and Century held the lead the rest of the way.
The Panthers (11-0-0 Big Nine Conference, 16-4-1 overall) are closing in on a second straight conference championship, though their next two games will go a long way toward determining who wins the Big Nine crown. Century hosts Owatonna (9-1-0, 15-4-0) on Thursday and plays at Northfield (11-2-0, 13-8-0) next Saturday.
Against Mayo, though, Century's balance shone through.
Gavin Gunderson, Isaiah Huber and Bielenberg-Howarth also scored in the first period, with Mayo's Chandler Dennis scoring once to get his team on the board.
Owen MacDonald added a power-play goal for the Panthers in the second period to make it 5-1, then Bielenberg-Howarth added two more in the third. Mayo's Will Weick capped the scoring with a short-handed goal with 5:24 remaining.
Tim Pundt (12 saves) and Aidan Leblond (4 saves) split time in goal for Century, while Max Cothern stopped 51 shots for Mayo (3-8-0, 5-14-1).
The victory gives Century a season sweep of the Spartans, and Century now leads the all-time series against Mayo 34-25-2. The Panthers have won eight consecutive games against the Spartans.
Mayo is back in action Tuesday, when it hosts Red Wing at Graham Arena I.
Century 7, Mayo 2
Mayo 1 0 1 — 2
Century 4 1 2 — 7
Mayo: Chandler Dennis 1 goal; Will Weick 1 goal; Cooper Henderson 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 51 saves (58 shots).
Century: Isaiah Huber 1 goal; Joey Malugani 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Gunderson 1 goal, 1 assist; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Ben Ziebarth 1 assist; Matt Haun 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 3 goals, 2 assists; Owen MacDonald 1 goal; Riley Leif 1 assist. Goalies: Tim Pundt 11 saves (12 shots); Aidan Leblond 4 saves (5 shots).
LITTLE FALLS 7, LOURDES 1
LITTLE FALLS — Less than 24 hours after facing the state's No. 1-ranked team, Rochester Lourdes came out flying.
But the Eagles couldn't sustain their strong offensive start in a 7-1 loss to Little Falls on Saturday.
"We had great jump in the first period," Lourdes coach Bryan Frischmann said. "We figured the boys would be gassed from (Friday's game) but they came out wheeling."
Lourdes fell to St. Cloud Cathedral, the No. 1 team in Class A, on Friday evening. Saturday afternoon, the Eagles started strong, as Thomas York scored 4:22 into the game.
The No. 10-ranked Flyers responded quickly, though, as Ryan Buckallew tied the score 1:07 later. Gunnar Gustafson added his first of two goals in the game late in the first period on a penalty shot. That gave the Flyers the lead for good.
Little Falls (17-4-1 overall) led 2-1 after one period and 5-1 after two.
Lourdes goalie Sam Decker (35 saves) allowed only three even-strength goals.
"We played sound defense all around," Frischmann said. "Our core four defensemen played very well. Dawson McLaughlin played his best game since returning from a concussion ... and Sam Decker played two very good games."
Lourdes (0-22-0) plays at Breck on Monday.
Little Falls 7, Lourdes 1
Lourdes 1 0 0 — 1
Little Falls 2 3 2 — 7
Lourdes: Thomas York 1 goal; Jackson Heim 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 35 saves (42 shots).
Little Falls: Ryan Buckallew 2 goals, 1 assist; Joe Majerle 1 assist; Marshall Anez 1 assist; Gunnar Gustafson 2 goals; Tyler Brickey 1 assist; George Moore 2 assists; Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson 1 goal, 1 assist; Mason Doble 1 goal; Reece Hubbard 2 assists; Nicholas Stevens 1 goal. Goalies: Dane Couture 12 saves (13 shots); Adam Funk 3 saves (3 shots).
NORTHFIELD 8, JOHN MARSHALL 2
NORTHFIELD — Northfield scored three times in the first 1:44 of the second period to break open a close Big Nine Conference boys hockey game, en route to an 8-2 victory against Rochester John Marshall on Saturday.
Spencer Klotz and Will Tidona scored twice for the Raiders (11-2-0 Big Nine, 13-8-0 overall), while Carson Van Zuilen had a goal and three assists and Kearic Gargrave had four assists.
Aki Oura and Teejay Torgrimson scored for John Marshall (1-10-0, 4-16-0). The Rockets play at Mayo on Thursday.
Northfield 8, John Marshall 2
John Marshall 0 1 1 — 2
Northfield 2 5 1 — 8
John Marshall: Aki Oura 1 goal; Teejay Torgrimson 1 goal; Sam King 1 assist; Sam Eagen 1 assist; Ben Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie: Carson Arthur 28 saves (36 shots).
Northfield: Teague Nelson 1 goal, 1 assist; Isak Johnson 1 assist; Kearic Gargrave 4 assists; Spencer Klotz 2 goals, 2 assists; Carson VanZuilen 1 goal, 3 assists; Joey Malecha 1 goal; Will Tidona 2 goals; Josh Kruger 1 assist; Ryan Will 1 goal, 1 assist; Joel Gehrke 1 assist. Goalie: Cal Frank 16 saves (18 shots).
FARIBAULT 5, WINONA 3
FARIBAULT — Winona built a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but Faribault rallied by scoring the next four goals on its home ice to beat the Winhawks 5-3 in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game Saturday.
Leighton Weasler led Faribault (6-4-2 Big Nine, 13-6-2 overall) with two goals and an assist. Three players scored once each for the Winhawks (2-8-1, 9-10-1).
Faribault 5, Winona 3
Winona 0 2 1 — 3
Faribault 0 4 1 — 5
Winona: Roman Grulkowski 1 goal; Eric Paulson 1 goal; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal; Matt Thesing 1 assist; Nathan Campbell 1 assist. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 22 saves (27 shots).
Faribault: Noah Murphy 1 assist; Lucas Linnemann 1 assist;Leighton Weasler 2 goals, 1 assist; Riley Hustvedt 1 assist; Keaton Ginter 2 goals; Grady Goodwin 1 goal; Jordan Nawrocki 3 assists. Goalie: Spencer Ell 26 saves (29 shots).
MANKATO EAST 5, RED WING 4, OT
MANKATO — Zach Lebens scored 70 seconds into overtime to help Mankato East rally from a two-goal third-period deficit and beat Red Wing 5-4 in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Gavin Lampe had a hat trick and Colton Quade scored once for the Wingers, who led 4-2 eight minutes into the third period. But Jake Kazenbach and Brett Borhcardt scored in the next 1:30 apart to tie the score and force OT.
Red Wing (2-8-0 Big Nine, 6-15-0 overall) plays at Mayo on Tuesday. East (5-5-0, 9-11-1) hosts Gentry Academy on Tuesday.
