OWATONNA — Rochester Mayo and Owatonna skated into a rivalry game Saturday afternoon, both less than 48 hours removed from big rivalry games.
Mayo struck first and went toe-to-toe with Owatonna for more than half the game, but the Huskies offense got the better of the Spartans over the final 22 minutes and Owatonna pulled out a 5-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at Four Seasons Centre.
Owatonna was coming off a physical battle against Rochester Century in a 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday in Rochester. That same night, Mayo pulled away in the third period to beat crosstown rival John Marshall.
Neither team could generate much offense early Saturday, as the first period ended in a 1-1 tie and saw the teams combine for seven shots on goal. Javan Hodge scored for Mayo, while Taylor Bogen scored the first of his two goals.
Bogen scored again on the first shift of the second period, the goal that held up as the game winner.
Dom Valento and Wyatt Oldefendt added goals in the final five minutes of the second period and Austin Mundt scored with just more than two minutes to go in the game.
Max Cothern made 22 saves for Mayo in the loss; Zach Wiese stopped nine shots for the Huskies.
Owatonna 5, Mayo 1
Mayo 1 0 0 — 1
Owatonna 1 3 1 — 5
Mayo: Javan Hodge 1 goal; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Will Weick 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 22 saves (27 shots).
Owatonna: Wyatt Oldefendt 1 goal; Taylor Bogen 2 goals; Devon Rousch 1 assist; Austin Mundt 1 goal; Casey Johnson 1 assist; Collin Pederson 2 assists; Dom Valento 1 goal. Goalie: Zach Wiese 9 saves (10 shots).
WINONA 7, AUSTIN 1
WINONA — Roman Grulkowski made some history for a second consecutive game.
The Winona High School senior recorded three points in a 7-1 victory against Austin in a game played outdoors on Saturday, giving him 100 points for his varsity career.
Grulkowski is the first player in Winhawks history to hit the 100-point mark. In a win against Black River Falls (Wis.) on Thursday, Grulkowski had a hat trick to set the all-time school scoring record.
Saturday, he had a short-handed goal and added two assists. Hans Larsen also scored twice for Winona (4-8-1 Big Nine, 12-10-1 overall). Austin dropped to 0-14-0, 1-20-0.
Winona 7, Austin 1
Austin 0 1 0 — 1
Winona 1 2 4 — 7
Austin: Xavier Heil 1 goal; Jackson Egner 1 assist; Cooper Guttormson 1 assist. Goalies: Brayden Klapperick 25 saves (31 shots); Sam Eyre 16 saves (17 shots).
Winona: Alex Charles 1 assist; Kai Kovala 1 goal; Matt Thesing 1 goal; Roman Grulkowski 1 goal, 2 assists; Eric Paulson 1 assist; Ryan Brown 1 assist; Hans Larsen 2 goals; Austin King-Henke 1 goal; Ayden Ruesgen 1 assist. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 19 saves (20 shots).