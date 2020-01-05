EVELETH — Max Cothern made 42 saves, but Rochester Mayo's offense couldn't get on track in a 5-1 loss to Eveleth-Gilbert at the Hippodrome on Saturday.
Eveleth-Gilbert led 1-0 after one period and 3-1 after two periods.
Chandler Dennis scored the lone goal for the Spartans, with assists from Javan Hodge and Bryce Baker.
Mayo (3-10-0 overall) plays at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Mayo 1
Mayo 0 1 0 — 1
E-G 1 2 2 — 5
Mayo: Chandler Dennis 1 goal; Javan Hodge 1 assist; Bryce Baker 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 42 saves (47 shots).
Eveleth-Gilbert:
WINONA 9, LOURDES 2
WINONA — Rochester Lourdes hung with Winona for most of two periods on Saturday, but the Winhawks broke open a close game late in the second period en route to a 9-2 victory in a battle of Section One, Class A opponents.
Winona led 1-0 after one period and 4-1 after two.
"We had our best period of hockey to-date to start the game," Lourdes coach Bryan Frischmann said. "We were blocking shots and picking up responsibilities in the 'D' zone."
Matt Thesing had a hat trick for the Winhawks, and Hans Larsen scored two goals, while Campbell Watkins made 18 saves in the win.
Van Albrecht and Thomas York scored for Lourdes. Callan Plumlee made his first varsity start in goal for the Eagles, making 27 saves.
"Callan has stepped up to fill our second goalie spot and he played extremely well (Saturday)," Frischmann said. "He made some huge saves to keep the momentum going."
Winona pulled away with five goals in the third period, including four in the first 4:34.
Lourdes (0-12-0 overall) hosts Dodge County on Tuesday, while Winona (5-4-1) plays at Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Winona 9, Lourdes 2
Lourdes 0 1 1 — 2
Winona 1 3 5 — 9
Winona: Avery Prodzinski 2 assists; Alex Charles 1 goal, 1 assist; Kai Kovala 2 assists; Matt Thesing 3 goals; Roman Grulkowski 1 goal, 2 assists; Eric Paulson 1 goal, 1 assist; Ryan Brown 1 assist; Hans Larsen 2 goals; Marshall Kitzmann 1 assist; Quinn Larsen 1 assist; Zach Motz 1 goal. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 18 saves (20 shots).
Lourdes: Van Albrecht 1 goal; Thomas York 1 goal. Goalie: Callan Plumlee 27 saves (36 shots).
CENTURY 2, SOUTH ST. PAUL 2, OT, tie
SOUTH ST. PAUL — Rochester Century battled to a 2-2 tie against South St. Paul at Doug Woog Arena on Saturday in a non-conference boys hockey game.
The Panthers (10-2-1 overall) led 1-0 after each of the first two periods thanks to a Joey Malugani unassisted goal.
The Packers tied the score 5:43 into the third, but Century took a 2-1 lead five minutes later on a Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth goal. The Packers' Jacob Saver scored with 4:40 to go in the third to tie the score 2-2. That's how it remained through the rest of the third period and the eight-minute overtime.
Tim Pundt made 34 saves for Century, which was outshot 36-30.
The Panthers play a key Big Nine Conference game on Thursday at Owatonna.
Century 2, So. St. Paul 2, OT, tie
Century 1 0 1 0 — 2
S. St. Paul 0 0 2 0 — 2
Century: Sam Williams 1 assist; Isaiah Huber 1 assist; Joey Malugani 1 goal; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal. Goalie: Tim Pundt 34 saves (36 shots).
South St. Paul: Jacob Saver 1 goal, 1 assist; Jayce Schauer 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Wincentsen 2 assists. Goalie: Cole Sitar 28 saves (30 shots).
SIMLEY 1, JOHN MARSHALL 0
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — Carson Arthur turned in one of his best performances this season, stopping 20 shots, but Rochester John Marshall couldn't get one past Simley's goalie in a 1-0 non-conference boys hockey loss on Saturday.
Simley's Josh Painter scored an unassisted goal with 2:48 to play in the second period. That goal held up as the only score of the game.
John Marshall dropped to 2-10-0 overall and will host Winona on Tuesday.
Simley 1, John Marshall 0
John Marshall 0 0 0 — 0
Simley 0 1 0 — 1
John Marshall: Goalie: Carson Arthur 20 saves (21 shots).
Simley: Josh Painter 1 goal. Goalie: Logan Suchy 17 saves (17 shots).
FARIBAULT 6, AUSTIN 1
AUSTIN — Faribault outshot and slowly pulled away from Austin for a 6-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey win on Saturday at Riverside Arena. Noah Murphy led the Falcons with a goal and two assists.
Sam Eyre made 52 saves for Austin and Cooper Guttormson scored the Packers' lone goal.
Faribault 6, Austin 1
Faribault 1 2 3 — 6
Austin 0 0 1 — 1
Faribault: Noah Murphy 1 goal, 2 assists; Zach Siegert 1 goal; Grady Goodwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Luke Vinar 1 goal; Zack Slinger 1 goal; Jordan Nawrocki 1 assist; Kory Johnson 1 goal. Goalie: Spencer Ell 31 saves (32 shots).
Austin: Cooper Guttormson 1 goal; Aidan Pepper 1 assist; Jameson Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Eyre 52 saves (58 shots).