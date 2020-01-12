Rochester Century limited Windom to 22 shots on goal, but Windom managed to get a couple of those shots past Panthers goalie Abigail Conners late in the first period.
Those were the only goals of the game as Windom beat Century 2-0 in a non-conference girls hockey game at Graham Arena on Saturday.
Conners made 20 saves in the loss for the Panthers (1-15-0 overall), who play at Onalaska at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Windom 2, Century 0
Windom 2 0 0 — 2
Century 0 0 0 — 0
Windom: Elly Bang 1 goal; Marissa Becker 1 goal. Goalie: Kaylie Baerg 18 saves (18 shots).
Century: Goalie: Abigail Conners 20 saves (22 shots).
STILLWATER 4, LOURDES 0
Corrin Hanson made 40 saves, but Rochester Lourdes was held in check by Stillwater's stingy defense as Lourdes dropped a 4-0 decision Saturday at Graham Arena in a battle of ranked girls hockey teams.
Stillwater, the No. 7-ranked team in the state in Class AA, outshout Lourdes — ranked No. 9 in Class A — 44-22.
The Ponies used goals 1:42 apart by Kylie Ligday and Morgan Wohlers late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Lexie Ligday and Haley Eder-Zdechlik scored 2:45 apart in the second period to give the Ponies a 4-0 lead.
Three of Stillwater's goals came on power plays.
Lourdes (11-8-0 overall) hosts No. 2-ranked Warroad at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham Arena.
Stillwater 4, Lourdes 0
Stillwater 2 2 0 — 4
Lourdes 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater: Josie St. Marie 1 assist; Lauren Einan 1 assist; Kylie Ligday 1 goal; Morgan Wohlers 1 goal, 1 assist; Lexie Ligday 1 goal, 1 assist; Haley Eder-Zdechlik 1 goal. Goalie: Sophie Cronk 22 saves (22 shots).
Rochester Lourdes: Goalie: Corrin Hanson 40 saves (44 shots).
DULUTH 8, JM 2
DULUTH — Rochester John Marshall was within striking distance of the Duluth Stars nearly halfway through the third period, but Duluth scored the last four goals of the game to earn an 8-2 girls hockey victory.
Duluth scored four times in 8 minutes, 3 seconds in the third period to turn a 4-2 lead into an six-goal victory.
"Even though the score didn’t turn out the way we wanted, I was once again proud of the girls for never giving up," JM head coach Mia Bruesewitz said. "Our team just needs to find a way to produce more offense and get more shots."
Halle Squires and Greta Freed scored JM's goals and Emily Hendrickson made 43 saves for the Rockets (5-15-0 overall), who host Albert Lea at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Duluth 8, John Marshall 2
John Marshall 0 1 1 — 2
Duluth Stars 2 2 4 — 8
John Marshall: Greta Freed 1 goal; Halle Squires 1 goal. Goalie: Emily Hendrickson 43 saves (51 shots).
Duluth Stars: Alana Moline 1 goal, 1 assist; Elaina Benson 1 goal; Jorja Schooler 1 goal; Hannah Martin 1 goal, 2 assists; Annika Lindgren 2 goals, 3 assists; Katie Kroska 1 goal; Molly Henderson 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie: Sarah Spener 11 saves (13 shots).
OWATONNA 13, MAYO 0
OWATONNA — Devynn Priest made 37 saves, but Rochester Mayo fell to Owatonna 13-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game at Four Seasons Centre on Saturday.
Owatonna led 4-0 after one period and 10-0 after two.
Ezra Oien led the Huskies with a hat trick and an assist, and Chloe Schmidt scored two goals and added three assists.
Mayo (3-8-1 Big Nine, 4-11-1 overall) plays at Red Wing at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Owatonna (10-1-0, 10-5-1) plays at Mankato East on Tuesday.
Owatonna 13, Mayo 0
Mayo 0 0 0 — 0
Owatonna 4 6 3 — 13
Mayo: Goalie: Devynn Priest 37 saves (50 shots).
Owatonna: Elizabeth Radel 1 goal; Sydney Hunst 3 assists; Chloe Schmidt 2 goals, 3 assists; Molly Achterkirch 3 assists; Grace Wolfe 1 goal, 1 assist; Anna Herzog 1 assist; Sarah Snitker 1 goal; Ezra Oien 3 goals, 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 2 assists; Calbey Podein 1 goal; Macy Stanton 1 goal; Samantha Bogen 2 goals, 1 assist; Lillian Hunst 1 goal. Goalie: Asia Buryska.
CHAMPLIN PARK/C.R. 4, DODGE COUNTY 3
KASSON — Dodge County fell behind early in the game and battled hard, but couldn't get back to even in a 4-3 loss to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at Dodge County Ice Arena on Saturday.
C.P./C.R. scored the game's first two goals and never trailed.
Kayla Schubert scored twice for the Wildcats, while Elizabeth Fagerlind had one goal and one assist. Annabel Smith made 36 saves in defeat.
The Wildcats (10-8-1 overall) play at Northfield at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
C.P./C.R. 4, Dodge County 3
Champlin Park/CR 2 1 1 — 4
Dodge County 1 0 2 — 3
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids: Erica Theisen 1 goal; Abby Ness 1 assist; Brook Delcastillo 1 goal; Brooklyn Johnson 1 assist; Molly Terebayza 2 assists; Anna Beczkalo 1 assist; Delaney Johnson 2 goals. Goalie: Elyia Johnson 31 saves (34 shots).
Dodge County: Kayla Schubert 2 goals; Kennedy Kraus 1 assist; Elizabeth Fagerlind 1 goal, 1 assist; Malia Schubert 1 assist; McKenna Freerksen 1 assist. Goalie: Annabel Smith 36 saves (40 shots).