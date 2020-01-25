ALBERT LEA — Grace Oyen scored a power-play goal with 5:15 remaining in the third period and Rochester Century's defense held off Albert Lea the rest of the way, as the Panthers earned their second victory of the season, 4-3, on Saturday at Albert Lea City Arena.
Century led 3-2 after each of the first two periods en route to the Big Nine Conference girls hockey win.
Megan Andrist, Katherine Thorvilson and Kailey Birkestrand scored in the first period for the Panthers, with Albert Lea's Allison Dulitz scored the first and last goals of the period.
Birkestrand (one goal, one assist) and Kasey Klouser (two assists) had multi-point games for Century.
Abigail Conners made 26 saves in goal for Century to earn the victory.
The Panthers (2-18-0 overall) host Faribault at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Century 4, Albert Lea 3
Century 3 0 1 — 4
Albert Lea 2 0 1 — 3
Century: Grace Oyen 1 goal; Megan Andrist 1 goal; Kailey Birkestrand 1 goal, 1 assist; Kasey Klouser 2 assists; Collette Barry 1 assist; Katherine Thorvilson 1 goal. Goalie: Abigail Conners 26 saves (29 shots).
Albert Lea: Lucy Stay 1 goal; Allison Dulitz 2 goals; Josie Venem 1 assist. Goalie: Maddie Schneider 28 saves (32 shots).
LOURDES 2, MINNEAPOLIS 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Less than 24 hours after defeating Prior Lake, Rochester Lourdes hit the road and 'powered' its way to a tight 2-1 victory against Minneapolis at Parade Ice Garden.
Lourdes (13-9-0 overall) took advantage of a pair of power plays to earn the victory. Junior defenseman Maggie Hanzel scored both goals and senior forward Emma Schmitz assisted on both.
Senior center Sarah Dravis added an assist on the first goal, at the 11:15 mark of the first period. That gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead after one.
Hanzel's second goal — her 15th of the season — came 4:34 into the second period and held up as the game winner. Celia Midtbo cut Minneapolis' deficit in half with a goal with 1:54 to play in the second period, but the Eagles defense and goalie Corrin Hanson (18 saves) shut it down the rest of the way.
Lourdes hosts Chisago Lakes at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Arena.
Lourdes 2, Minneapolis 1
Lourdes 1 1 0 — 2
Minneapolis 0 1 0 — 1
Lourdes: Maggie Hanzel 2 goals; Emma Schmitz 2 assists; Sarah Dravis 1 assist. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 18 saves (19 shots).
Minneapolis: Celia Midtbo 1 goal; Augusta Crow 1 assist. Goalie: Molly Taylor 28 saves (30 shots).
RED WING 7, WASECA 0
RED WING — Eliza DiNatale recorded her second consecutive hat trick and notched her 25th goal of the season as Red Wing shut out Waseca 7-0 at Prairie Island Arena.
DiNatale also had an assist, and goalie Hailey Ehlers made 19 saves for the Wingers (8-13-1 overall).
Red Wing 7, Waseca 0
Waseca 0 0 0 — 0
Red Wing 3 2 2 — 7
Waseca: Goalie: Timothea Volkmer 14 saves (21 shots).
Red Wing: Alexis Pauzauskie 1 assist; Geneva Noreen 1 assist; Margaret Grove 1 goal; Ani Blankenship 1 assist; Brianna Beck 1 goal; Ashlyn Hintz 1 goal; Eliza DiNatale 3 goals, 1 assist; Allison Krueger 1 goal, 1 assist; Emma Roe 1 assist. Goalie: Hailey Ehlers 19 saves (19 shots).