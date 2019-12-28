Greta Freed scored two goals and added three assists, and Ashley Koehler scored twice as Rochester John Marshall beat Waseca 7-3 in a non-conference girls hockey game at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday.
Alix Gary, Katherine Wheeler and Kinsey Torgrimson also scored for JM, and Anysia Heimer made 21 saves.
The Rockets (5-11-0 overall) led 2-0 after one period and 6-1 after two, while outshooting Waseca 44-24.
JM is back in action Thursday at Northfield.
John Marshall 7, Waseca 3
Waseca 0 1 2 — 3
John Marshall 2 4 1 — 7
Waseca: Jayde Peterson 2 goals; Cecilia Huttemeier 1 goal; Paige Benson 1 assist; Jacklynn Jevning 1 assist; Madelyn Malecha 1 assist. Goalie: Timothea Volkmer 37 saves (44 shots).
John Marshall: Greta Freed 2 goals, 3 assists; Alix Gary 1 goal; Katherine Wheeler 1 goal; Kinsey Torgrimson 1 goal; Halle Squires 1 assist; Ashley Koehler 2 goals; Emerson Mueller 1 assist. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 21 saves (24 shots).
HEMANN LIFTS AUSTIN PAST MAYO IN OT
Isikiyah Hemann scored with 2:03 to play in overtime to give Austin its only lead of the game in a 2-1 victory against Rochester Mayo on Saturday at Riverside Arena in Austin.
Luella Bianco scored 3:57 into the game for Mayo, but Austin's Kate Holtz answered in the second period.
Shelby Davidson made 37 saves for the Packers, while Chloe Ruprecht stopped 25 for Mayo.
Austin (6-8-0) plays at Owatonna on Thursday, while Mayo (3-9-1) plays at Century on Saturday.
Austin 2, Mayo 1, OT
Mayo 1 0 0 0 — 1
Austin 0 1 0 1 — 2
Mayo: Luella Bianco 1 goal; Nakya Renn 1 assist; Maggie Augeson 1 assist. Goalie: Chloe Ruprecht 25 saves (27 shots).
Austin: Sarah Wangen 2 assists; Isikiyah Hemann 1 goal; Kate Holtz 1 goal; Jordyn McCormack 1 asssit. Goalie: Shelby Davidson 37 saves (38 shots).
DODGE COUNTY FALLS AT WARROAD
WARROAD — Warroad scored four goals in the first period and outshot Dodge County 44-13 in a 6-1 victory. Sky Hughes made 38 saves and Kayla Schubert scored for the Wildcats.
Six different players scored for Warroad (11-3-1 overall). Dodge County drops to 9-3-1.
Warroad 6, Dodge County 1
Dodge County 0 1 0 — 1
Warroad 4 0 2 — 6
Dodge County: Kayla Schubert 1 goal; Abby Zietler 1 assist. Goalie: Sky Hughes 38 saves (44 shots).
Warroad: Sydney Phaneuf 3 assists; Abbey Hardwick 1 goal, 1 assist; Sadie Neist 1 assist; Tayla Hendrickson 1 goal; Maidson LaVergne 1 goal; Geno Hendrickson 1 goal, 2 assists; Marlie Johnston 1 goal; Hannah Corneliusen 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Kendra Nordick 12 saves (13 shots).