Rochester Lourdes couldn't capitalize on its scoring chances through two periods Saturday, but the Eagles' top playmakers took over in the third.
Emma Schmitz, Sarah Dravis and Maggie Hanzel — all of whom are bound for Division I women's hockey programs in the next two years — scored once each in the third period to lift No. 7-ranked Lourdes to a 3-2 girls hockey victory against Delano/Rockford at Graham Arena.
D/R scored twice in the first period for a 2-0 lead.
That's how the score remained until Hanzel (a Boston University commit) and Dravis (Lindenwood University) scored 59 seconds apart to tie the score 4:59 into the third. That set the stage for Schmitz (Sacred Heart University) to score the game winner — her 19th goal and 49th point of the season — 7:53 into the third.
Corrin Hanson made 14 saves for the Eagles in the victory.
Lourdes closes its regular season on Tuesday at No. 3-ranked South St. Paul.
Lourdes 3, Delano/Rockford 2
Delano/Rockford 2 0 0 — 2
Rochester Lourdes 0 0 3 — 3
Delano/Rockford: Chloe Kuechly 1 goal; Ava Reierson 1 goal. Goalie: Grace Glasrud 28 saves (31 shots).
Lourdes: Maggie Hanzel 1 goal; Sarah Dravis 1 goal, 1 assist; Emma Schmitz 1 goal; Sandra Kraling 1 assist; Delaney Fleming 1 assist. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 14 saves (16 shots).
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 9, CENTURY 0
ISANTI — Cambridge-Isanti scored five goals in the first period and limited Century to four shots on goal in the game as C-I won a non-conference girls hockey game 9-0.
Century received 34 saves from Abigail Conners as it closed its regular season with a 2-21-0 record.
The Panthers will open play in the Section 1AA playoffs on Wednesday. Its opponent and game time is yet to be determined.
Cambridge-Isanti 9, Century 0
Rochester Century 0 0 0 — 0
Cambridge-Isanti 5 3 1 — 9
Century: Goalie: Abigail Conners 34 saves (43 shots).
C-I: Chloe Nelson 2 goals, 4 assists; Alana Fix 1 goal, 1 assist; Jenna Hari 3 goals, 1 assist;Leah Hari 1 goal; Ashton Parnell 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Jordan Millam 4 saves (4 shots).
HUTCHINSON 3, DODGE COUNTY 2
KASSON — Hutchinson's Alex Hantge scored midway through the third period to spoil Dodge County's final girls hockey game of the regular season. Hantge's goal gave Hutchinson a 3-2 victory.
The Wildcats finish their regular season with a 13-11-1 record and will open play in the Section 1AA tournament on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.
Neveah Trihey and Kayla Schubert scored for the Wildcats, and Annabel Smith made 34 saves.
Hutchinson 3, Dodge County 2
Hutchinson 2 0 1 — 3
Dodge Co. 1 1 0 — 2
Hutchinson: Maddy Seifert 1 goal; Alex Hantge 1 goal, 1 assist; Britta Johnson 1 goal. Goalie: Hannah Ladwig 27 saves (29 shots).
Dodge County: Neveah Trihey 1 goal; Kayla Schubert 1 goal; Anna Braun 1 assist. Goalie: Annabel Smith 34 saves (37 shots).