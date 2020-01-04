Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century both learned a lesson about cross-town rivalry games on Saturday night: Don't count an opponent out.
Rochester Mayo held on for a 4-3 Big Nine Conference girls hockey win against intra-city rival Rochester Century at Graham Arena.
Mayo built a 4-0 lead through two periods, but Century came storming back in the third, scoring three goals in the first 8:56 of the period to pull within 4-3. The Spartans held off a hard push by the Panthers — Century outshot Mayo 16-4 in the third — the rest of the way.
Mayo took a 2-0 lead in the opening period on goals by Luella Bianco and Abbie Jacobson. The Spartans extended that lead to 4-0 in the second when Elizabeth Arendt scored on a power play and Milla Sadowy scored with 2:04 to go in the period.
Katherine Thorvilson got Century on the board 1:04 into the third with a power-play goal, then Zoey Manzardo and Thorvilson scored 45 seconds apart to pull the Panthers within a goal with 7:04 to play.
Mayo goalie Chloe Ruprecht held the Panthers off the board the rest of the way, though, and finished with 21 saves. Century goalie Abigail Conners made 24 stops.
Century (1-9-0 Big Nine, 1-12-0 overall) plays at Red Wing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Mayo (3-7-1, 4-9-1) plays at Onalaska (Wis.) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Mayo 4, Century 3
Mayo 2 2 0 — 4
Century 0 0 3 — 3
Mayo: Isabel Wright 1 assist; Milla Sadowy 1 goal; Elizabeth Arendt 1 goal; Nakya Renn 2 assists; Devynn Priest 1 assist; Luella Bianco 1 goal, 1 assist; Abbie Jacobson 1 goal. Goalie: Chloe Ruprecht 21 saves (24 shots).
Century: Grace Oyen 1 assist; Zoey Manzardo 1 goal; Megan Andrist 1 assist; Kailey Birkestrand 1 assist; Kasey Klouser 1 assist; Collette Barry 1 assist; Katherine Thorvilson 2 goals. Goalie: Abigail Conners 24 saves (28 shots).
MANKATO EAST 5, JOHN MARSHALL 1
Mankato East broke open a close game with three goals in the second period, en route to a 5-1 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Rochester John Marshall on Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
East led 1-0 after one period, but Kailey Newton and Sydney Kanstrup scored 46 seconds apart to make it 3-0 with 4:09 to play in the period.
Halle Squires answered for JM 26 seconds later, but East (3-6-0 Big Nine, 5-9-0 overall) took back the momentum when Jess Eykyn scored 21 seconds after Squires.
Anysia Heimer played well in goal for JM, making 34 saves.
The Rockets (3-8-0, 5-13-0) play at Moose Lake Area on Friday.
East 5, JM 1
Mankato East 1 3 1 — 5
John Marshall 0 1 0 — 1
Mankato East: Kaylee Eykyn 1 assist; Sydney Kanstrup 1 goal, 1 assist; Saisha Dau 1 goal, 2 assists; Kailey Newton 1 goal; McKenzie Keller 1 goal, 1 assist; Jess Eykyn 1 goal. Goalie: Hailey Baker 20 saves (21 shots).
John Marshall: Halle Squires 1 goal. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 34 saves (39 shots).
LOURDES 7, TOTINO-GRACE 0
BROOKLYN PARK — Rochester Lourdes scored three first-period goals to set the tone for its game Saturday, en route to a 7-0 victory against Totino-Grace.
The victory snapped Lourdes' four-game losing streak and helped it improve to 9-7-0. Three of the four losses in that streak came by one goal.
Saturday, Lizzie Pike started the scoring 10:29 into the game, then Isabelle Heim and Kylie VerNess scored in the next 3 minutes to quickly turn a scoreless game into a 3-0 Lourdes advantage.
Senior captain Sarah Dravis added a short-handed goal for the Eagles in the second period, then senior forward Emma Schmitz recorded a natural hat trick in the third period, including two goals in the first 45 seconds of the period.
Corrin Hanson made 21 saves, and Kiley Buer made 1 save in relief, finishing the final 4:04 of the game in goal for Lourdes.
Dravis added two assists for a three-point game, and defenseman Maggie Hanzel had three assists in the win.
Lourdes plays at Owatonna at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lourdes 7, Totino-Grace 0
Lourdes 3 1 3 — 7
Totino-Grace 0 0 0 — 0
Lourdes: Delaney Fleming 1 assist; Emma Schmitz 3 goals; Sawyer Fleming 1 assist; Sarah Dravis 1 goal, 2 assists; Maggie Hanzel 3 assists; Paige Gallaugher 1 assist; Abby Wick 1 assist; Kylie Verness 1 goal; Isabelle Heim 1 goal; Lizzie Pike 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalies: Corrin Hanson 21 saves (21 shots); Kiley Buer 1 save (1 shot).
Totino-Grace: Goalies: Claire Schmaltz 24 saves (28 shots); Jordyn Vowels 8 saves (11 shots).