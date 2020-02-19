ST. PAUL — What a difference 15 days makes.
On Feb. 4, the Rochester Lourdes girls hockey team walked out of Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul wondering what went wrong. They had just suffered a six-goal loss to the Packers in the final game of the regular season.
But confidence and momentum work in obvious ways.
So with two weeks and two convincing playoff victories under their belts since the loss to South St. Paul, Lourdes was a different team in its rematch with the Packers on Wednesday.
On the state's biggest stage, the Eagles got big-time performances from their best players and beat the Packers 2-1 in overtime in a Class A state tournament quarterfinal game at the Xcel Energy Center.
No Lourdes player was bigger than Emma Schmitz. The senior forward scored both of her team's goals on highlight-reel plays. On the game winner, just 53 seconds into OT, Schmitz carried the puck into the Packers' zone with speed and with her eyes up. She crashed hard to the net and at the last second jammed the puck under the outstretched leg of Packers goalie Delaney Norman.
Schmitz's linemate Sarah Dravis saw the puck go in first, and a split second later Schmitz's arms flew in the air as she realized that she had just sent her team to the state semifinals.
Fifth-seeded and eighth-ranked Lourdes (18-10-0) overall will face top-ranked Breck at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center, with a trip to the state title game at stake.
Lourdes dropped a close 6-5 decision against Breck this season, way back on Nov. 23.
South St. Paul senior Brynn Sexauer scored a dramatic game-tying goal with 3:34 remaining in the third period. She gathered a rebound of a close-range shot by Ella Reynolds and, from a sharp angle, found some space over the glove of Lourdes goalie Corrin Hanson to tie the score 1-1.
Hanson was phenomenal for all 51 minutes, 53 seconds of Wednesday's game.
She finished with 28 saves, including 10 in the first period.
South St. Paul carried the play for the first half of the opening period, holding an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal at one point. But Hanson was up to the task, turning all of those aside.
She kept the game scoreless until the Eagles — who lost in overtime to Proctor/Hermantown last year in the state quarterfinals — could get their legs under them.
Schmitz flipped the momentum with her first goal of the night. She got the Eagles on the board with 7:12 to go in the first period on a play that was similar to her game-winning goal.
The diminutive forward, who is committed to play Division I college hockey at Sacred Heart University, gathered the puck in neutral ice and flew into the South St. Paul zone with speed. She blew past a Packers defenseman, then skated across the low slot and tucked a perfect backhander past Norman for a 1-0 lead.
Lourdes is the first hockey team from Rochester to reach a state semifinal game since the Rochester Century boys did so in 2007.
(THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED LATER TONIGHT.)
Lourdes 2, South St. Paul 1, OT
Lourdes 1 0 0 1 — 2
So. St. Paul 0 0 1 0 — 1
First period — 1. RL, Emma Schmitz 23 (unassisted) 7:12. Second period — no scoring. Third period — 2. SSP, Brynn Sexauer 17 (Ella Reynolds 26) 13:26. Overtime — 3. RL, Schmitz 24 (Sarah Dravis 23) :53.
Shots on goal — RL 7-8-8-2—25; SSP 10-7-11-1—29. Goalies — RL, Corrin Hanson (W; 28 saves, 29 shots); SSP, Delaney Norman (L; 23 saves, 25 shots). Power-play opportunities — RL, 0-for-5; SSP, 0-for-2.
Penalties — RL, 2-4 minutes; SSP, 5-10 minutes.