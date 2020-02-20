KASSON — If Dodge County's young players were feeling any jitters during their first-ever high school playoff game, they didn't show it.
Sophomore goalie Isaac Dale made 21 saves and his classmates accounted for all of the team's goals in a 5-1 victory against Winona in a Section One, Class A quarterfinal game at Dodge County Ice Arena.
Brody Lamb set up Matt Donovan for the first two goals of the game, giving the Wildcats (21-5-0) a 2-0 lead just 9:08 into the game. The victory is the 14th consecutive for Dodge County, which hasn't lost since a 4-3 overtime defeat at Waseca on Jan. 2.
After Winona's Roman Grulkowski scored to cut his team's deficit to 2-1, Lamb scored once in the second period and again just 1:15 into the third to extend the Dodge County lead to 4-1. Gavin Giesler added a power-play goal for the Wildcats 4:15 into the third period.
James McPeak had two assists for Dodge County in the win and Charlie Blaisdell had one.
Dodge County will face fourth-seeded Mankato East at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center in a Section 1A semifinal game. The winner moves on to Wednesday's section championship game, set for a 7 p.m. start at the Rec Center.
The Wildcats bring the highest scoring average in the section — and third-highest in the state — into Saturday's game. They average 5.7 goals per game, 1.3 better than the next-highest scoring team in the section (Waseca, 4.4). Only top-ranked St. Cloud Cathedral (6.4) and No. 2 Hermantown (5.8) score more goals per game than Dodge County.
Roman Grulkowski scored the lone goal for Winona, which finishes the season with a 13-13-1 record.
Dodge County 5, Winona 1
Winona 1 0 0 — 1
Dodge Co. 2 1 2 — 5
Winona: Roman Grulkowski 1 goal. Goalie: Alex Benson 16 saves (21 shots).
Dodge County: Charlie Blaisdell 1 assist; Brody Lamb 2 goals, 2 assists; Matt Donovan 2 goals; Gavin Giesler 1 goal; James McPeak 2 assists. Goalie: Isaac Dale 21 saves (22 shots).
AROUND THE SECTION:
• Mankato East 4, Minnesota River 2: A strong start turned out to be the difference for East in a matchup of the last two Section 1A champions. Fourth-seeded East (12-13-1), the 2018 section champ, scored two first-period goals to take the lead for good. Fifth-seeded Minnesota River, which won the section a year ago, twice fought back to within a goal, but couldn't get the equalizer. Layten Liffrig scored twice for East and Matthew Salzle had a goal and an assist. East will face top-seeded Dodge County in Saturday's 11:30 a.m. section semifinal at the Rochester Recreation Center.
• Mankato West 4, Albert Lea 2: Second-seeded Mankato West scored twice in the final 1:50 to survive a scare against seventh-seeded Albert Lea. Ethan Fox's goal with 1:50 to go was the game winner, and Wyant Fowlds added an empty-net goal with 19 seconds left. Nate Looft and Brandon Swenson also scored for West, while Logan Barr and Blake Ulve scored for the Tigers. West will meet Faribault at 2 p.m. Saturday in a section semifinal game at the Rochester Recreation Center.
• Faribault 2, Waseca 1 (2-OT): Leighton Weasler scored 46 seconds into the second overtime to help third-seeded Faribault survive and advance to the section semifinals. Waseca outshot Faribault 42-28, but Falcons goalie Jake Dolter stopped 41 shots -- including 16 in the second period -- to keep his team in the game. Zach Singert scored a short-handed goal for Faribault in the first period and Charlie Huttemier answered for Waseca in the second.