LAKEVILLE — Rochester Mayo coaches and players said earlier this week they'd likely have to play a perfect game in order to have a shot to beat Lakeville South.
Even a perfect game may not have been enough on Thursday.
Top-seeded South scored four goals in the first period en route to a 9-1 victory against eighth-seeded Mayo in a Section One, Class AA boys hockey playoffs quarterfinal game at Hasse Arena.
South (19-7-0), the No. 15-ranked team in the state, advances to Saturday's 5:30 p.m. section semifinal game against fourth-seeded Rochester Century at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Mayo's season comes to a close at 10-16-1. Chandler Dennis scored the lone goal for the Spartans, with 2:08 to go in the second period. Nate Williamson and Mark Olson assisted on the goal.
Max Cothern made 49 saves for Mayo, which was outshot 58-12.
South led 4-0 after one period and 7-1 after two. Zack Oelrich led the Cougars with three goals, while Cam Boche had two goals and two assists.
Lakeville South 9, Mayo 1
Mayo 0 1 0 — 1
South 4 3 2 — 9
No. 8 Mayo: Chandler Dennis 1 goal; Nate Williamson 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 49 saves (58 shots).
No. 1 South: Tommy Kroll 1 goal; Griffin Ludtke 1 goal, 1 assist; Cade Rubischko 1 assist; Zack Oelrich 3 goals; Jacob Gunderson 1 assist; Cam Boche 2 goals, 2 assists; Jack Novak 1 goal, 1 assist; Cade Ahrenholz 1 assist; Ryan Williams 1 assist; Jack Malinski 1 goal, 2 assists; Ashton Dahms 1 assist; Mason Johnson 1 assist; Eli Miller 2 assists; Camden Dean 1 assist. Goalie: Cody Ticen 11 saves (12 shots).
AROUND THE SECTION:
• Lakeville North 5, Northfield 2: Seventh-seeded Northfield hung with second-seeded North well into the second period, but the No. 17-ranked Panthers pulled away over the final period and a half. North (18-7-1) will face Hastings at 8 p.m. Saturday in a section semifinal at the Rochester Recreation Center. Northfield closes its season with a 15-11-0 record.
• Hastings 7, Farmington 5: Hastings scored the final two goals in a back-and-forth playoff game, rallying from a two-goal second-period deficit to beat Farmington and advance to the section semifinals. Farmington led 4-2 after Logan Lukasezck scored midway through the second period. But the Raiders scored the next three goals, two by Jonathan Peine (who had a hat trick). Tyler McCarville made 37 saves in the win.