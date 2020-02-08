FARMINGTON — Dodge County showed its resiliency, but Farmington had too much offense for the Wildcats on Saturday in a Section One, Class AA girls hockey semifinal game at Schmitz-Maki Arena.
Second-seeded Farmington scored early in all three periods en route to an 8-3 victory against third-seeded Dodge County.
The loss brought to an end the careers of four Dodge County seniors: Defenseman Kayla Schubert, goalie Annabel Smith and forwards Kennedy Kraus and Malia Schubert. They were part of Wildcats teams that won a total of 55 games over the past four seasons, while annually playing a challenging schedule.
Saturday, Farmington scored 46 seconds into the game and built a 2-0 lead after one period.
Junior defenseman Elizabeth Fagerlined answered for Dodge County just 54 seconds into the second period, making it a 2-1 game, but Tigers forward Carly Lancaster scored 30 seconds later to start a run of six consecutive Farmington goals.
Nevaeh Trihey and Anna Braun also scored for Dodge County (14-12-1 overall), and Sky Hughes made 30 saves.
Farmington advances to Thursday's 5 p.m. Section 1AA championship game at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. The Tigers will face fourth-seeded Northfield, which upset No. 1 seed Lakeville South 2-1 in the other section semifinal on Saturday.
FARMINGTON 8, DODGE COUNTY 3
Dodge County 0 1 2 — 3
Farmington 2 4 2 — 8
Dodge County: Elizabeth Fagerlind 1 goal; Lyndi Schubert 1 assist; Nevaeh Trihey 1 goal; Malia Schubert 1 assist; Anna Braun 1 goal. Goalie: Sky Hughes 30 saves (38 shots).
Farmington: Abby Gehrke 1 goal; Jayden Seifert 1 goal, 4 assists; Sam Moehle 1 goal, 1 assist; Brenna Fuhrman 1 assist; Carly Lancaster 1 goal; Izzy Zwart 2 assists; Madison Kadrlik 1 assist; Sadie Long 3 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Ryleigh Furlong 17 saves (20 shots).