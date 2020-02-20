ST. PAUL -- For the first time in 13 years, a Rochester high school hockey team will play in a state semifinal game.
Emma Schmitz scored 53 seconds into overtime at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night to give the Eagles their first-ever victory in a state quarterfinal game, 2-1 against South St. Paul.
Lourdes has refocused today, with a tough task awaiting them Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The fifth-seeded and No. 8-ranked Eagles will face top-ranked, top-seeded and two-time defending state champion Breck, with a trip to the state championship game on the line.
When the puck drops Friday, Lourdes will be the first Rochester team to play in a state semifinal since the Century boys in 2007.
Before that game arrives, though, here's a look back at four keys to Lourdes' victory Wednesday night:
THE TIMEOUT
Lourdes shortened its bench in the second half of the third period, rolling its top two lines and keeping defensemen Maggie Hanzel and Allison Smith on the ice as much as possible. Still, South St. Paul’s desperation and pressure were too much.
The Packers finally got on the board with 3:34 to play, senior Brynn Sexauer scoring a sharp-angle goal to tie the score 1-1.
SSP had the momentum. Lourdes was gassed and had used its timeout four minutes earlier.
Then, before the officials could drop the puck, Packers coach Dave Palmquist called his timeout. The stoppage turned out to work in the Eagles’ favor, giving their tired legs the extra rest they needed to hold off the for the remainder of regulation.
Both teams got another three minutes of rest after the third period. That helped Emma Schmitz find the burst of speed she needed to beat an SSP defenseman and score the game winner just 53 seconds into OT.
• • •
‘D’ STAND OUT FOR RIGHT REASONS
In the buildup to the state tournament, Lourdes coach Jeff True praised the play of the Eagles’ defensive corps.
Throughout the Section 1A playoffs, led by seniors Allison Smith and Carlie Hildebrandt, and juniors Maggie Hanzel and Abby Wick, Lourdes made life miserable for opposing teams when they had the puck.
Such was the case Wednesday. It wasn’t anything flashy, but Lourdes’ defensive effort — including the play of senior goalie Corrin Hanson, who played arguably the best game of her high school career — was once again superb.
The Eagles got sticks in passing lanes, didn’t allow South St. Paul to use its speed, forced the Packers into low percentage shots, won puck battles and — perhaps most importantly — won nearly every crucial race to loose pucks.
After the first nine minutes of the game, it was about as close to perfect as a team can play defensively.
• • •
VIDEO BOARD IS A BONUS
South St. Paul goalie Delaney Norman stuffed Schmitz on a breakaway opportunity in the third period. The Lourdes coaching staff immediately turned its attention to the giant video replay board hanging above center ice — stretching the length of the neutral zone — at the Xcel Center.
They first noticed Norman’s agility, and her ability to quickly stretch her leg to the post. Then they noticed something else.
"(Norman) is a very good goalie," True said. "She gets her feet to the post very quickly, but she opens up a little bit, so I said 'Em, if you get another breakaway — which there's a good chance you might — look five-hole.'
"She did."
Indeed, on the game-winning goal, Schmitz used her speed to get around a Packers defensemen as she entered the SSP zone. She had enough time to bluff going to her forehand , which made Norman slide just enough to her right that Schmitz had room to jam the puck under Norman’s left leg.
In the post-game press conference, Schmitz said things were a blur, that she couldn’t really remember what she did to score the goal, but that she remembered her coach telling her to shoot five-hole. She was glad she took his advice.
• • •
SENIOR MOMENTS
Lourdes' seniors showed up on the scoresheet, but coach Jeff True was equally impressed with how the Eagles' seniors handled adversity.
Momentum had completely shifted Farmington's way in the second half of the third period and Lourdes was tired, trying its best to kill the last five minutes of a one-goal game. But South St. Paul's pressure paid off when Sexauer scored with 3:34 to play.
The Eagles' leaders -- playing with a sense of desperation, knowing this was their last shot to a win a game at The X -- weren't about to let their teammates hang their heads.
"There was some disappointment (when SSP scored)," True said. "There were a couple girls who maybe shouldered that goal and thought it was their fault, but the best thing about what I saw was our leaders' reaction.
"Maggie Hanzel and Allison Smith grabbed one girl, hugged her and said 'don't worry, we got this.' It was the same thing with Sarah Dravis, she grabbed another girl and said 'we got this, this is our team, don't worry.' Just seeing that out of our senior leaders, they lifted those girls up and we knew we could do this."