OWATONNA — Rochester Lourdes left no doubt about who the best team in Section One, Class A girls hockey is.
The Eagles dominated the section championship game from start to finish at Four Seasons Centre on Thursday, beating Faribault 5-1 to earn a second consecutive trip to the Class A state tournament.
A pair of sisters led the way for the No. 8-ranked and top-seeded Eagles, who improved to 17-10-0 overall.
With their brother Maddox — a former Mayo High School standout who is now a sophomore playing on Shattuck St. Mary's top team — watching from the stands, freshman Delaney Fleming and seventh-grader Sawyer Fleming stole the show.
Delaney scored twice and added an assist, and Sawyer had one goal and one assist to help send the Eagles back to state, where they placed sixth last season.
Lourdes built a 4-0 lead in the first period and extended it to 5-0 in the second. Lourdes outshot Faribault 38-12 in the game, including 17-1 in the opening period and never allowed the Falcons to gain momentum.
Lourdes just seems to have Faribault's number.
Three seasons, seven meetings, seven victories for Lourdes.
For a second straight season, Lourdes defeated Faribault in the section title game.
The Class A state tournament begins Wednesday. Lourdes (17-10-0) will learn its opponent and game time for the state quarterfinals this weekend.
The coaches of the eight qualifying teams will vote this weekend to seed the top five teams. The Nos. 4 and 5 seeds will meet in the quarterfinals; the remaining three teams will be slotted into the bracket by a random draw.
Lourdes' varsity program is just three years old, and it has appeared in the section title game in all three of those seasons. It lost to Taylor Heise-led Red Wing in 2018, then beat Faribault 7-1 last season.
Faribault (19-6-0) had won 10 of its past 13 games entering the section final, but it couldn't get over the hump against the Eagles, who had never trailed Faribault in their six previous meetings.
Lourdes also received goals from Isa Heim and Sarah Dravis, and 11 saves from senior goalie Corrin Hanson.
This story will be updated later tonight.