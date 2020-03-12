Three seniors.
Three different positions.
Three unique personalities.
The Rochester Raiders are headed to the adapted floor hockey state tournament Friday and Saturday in Bloomington thanks in large part to the leadership of defenseman Max Boyum, forward Levi Stork and goalie Dayne Bailey.
“Hopefully we’ll all make our mothers and fathers proud by adding another banner on the wall, (next to) the Rochester Raiders 2003 adapted floor hockey state champions,” Boyum said as he pointed to Raiders’ only state title banner, hanging on the wall of the gym at Friedell Middle School. “My dream is to be one of the members on the team that gets one of those banners, and this is my last shot.”
Whether the Raiders add a banner to the wall at Friedell or not, their seniors have left a lasting impression on the program.
STORK: THE HARD WORKER
Stork got a late start to his adapted floor hockey career, joining the Raiders just last season. But in that short span he has made himself an invaluable part of the lineup. Stork is fourth on the Raiders in points this season and third in assists.
“The biggest (improvement) is just his general floor awareness,” Copler said of Stork. “He’s always centering the puck and we always tell the players that the assist is just as important as the goal.
“The big thing with Levi is, he’s always looking to get the puck to the crease and get it to one of his teammates, and hopefully someone’s there to knock in a rebound.”
Copler and Raiders’ assistant coach Beth Rindy aren’t the only ones who’ve noticed Stork’s contributions. He has been named honorable mention All-Minnesota Adapted Athletics Conference this season.
“Beth and I really appreciate the energy he brings to the floor,” Copler said. “As soon as he gets out there, it’s just like, he picks it up a notch and he’s going 100 miles per hour.”
Stork said he’s excited to end his high school career at the state tournament.
“We’re excited to try to win and score some goals,” he said. “We try to help people out and cheer them on. We’re good leaders and learned a lot from (past captains).”
BAILEY: THE ALL-TIME GREAT
It’s hard to say who will miss the other the most: Will Dayne Bailey miss playing floor hockey or will the Raiders miss having him in goal? Copler said that’s a 50/50 question.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do without him next year,” the Raiders’ coach said. “I’ve been blessed, since I started coaching, with great goaltending, and you have to put Dayne right at the top of that list.
“He has a fast glove and is quick to cover the puck, very few rebounds. If there is a rebound, he gets on it right away. He’s been just tremendous back there.”
Bailey is one of those players who has been so good for so long that opposing players and coaches think ‘how is he still in high school?’ He also has the perfect mentality to be a goalie.
“I’ve been playing goalie for four years,” he said. “I like having shots fired at me and like to make the saves to help the team. The main key for us (at state) is to communicate and we have to have our spacing (on offense) when we have the puck … do everything we’ve practiced (all year).”
Bailey’s consistently strong play has allowed the Raiders to gamble on offense at times.
“His great play in the crease allows us to be more aggressive,” Copler said. “We’ve been very focused this year on breaking out of the zone quickly and gaining the offensive zone, because we always knew we have Dayne back there to cover up any mistakes.
“We’ll miss him. He’s been a great captain for us and a brick wall in goal.”
BOYUM: THE DEEP THINKER
Max Boyum is a likeable intellectual-type, a deep thinker who introduced himself to a Post Bulletin reporter by saying with a smile: "I am fluent in three languages: English, sarcasm and hyperbole."
He demonstrated all three during a short interview.
Raiders head coach Jeff Copler said 90 percent of his conversations with Boyum — a big, imposing defenseman — have nothing to do with hockey.
"Max I am going to miss tremendously,” Copler said. “He has quite the imagination and personality. I’ve had a lot of conversations with Max over the years and less than 5 percent of them were about hockey.
“The biggest one, which isn’t settled yet: Is Batman a superhero. We have that ongoing debate. Max says ‘yes,’ and I say ‘he’s just a rich guy who has a lot of money.’ Max isn’t buying that.”
Boyum’s unique perspective on life showed through when asked if it feels odd to be headed to a floor hockey state tournament for the final time.
“It feels just as weird as brushing your teeth with your left hand,” he said, adding “… though that’s not weird if you’re left-handed, so just as weird for left-handed people brushing with their right hand.”
Coupler said Boyum’s infectious personality has been a blessing for the Raiders.
“When you’re around him, you can’t pay any amount of money for that kind of entertainment. His imagination is as big as the whole world,” Copler said. “It’s never dull with Max. He keeps things light.
“He can put things in a different perspective that no one has thought of and he can really take the pressure out of a situation for his teammates, just the way he makes a joke or explains a situation in a way no one has ever thought of.”
So, leave it to Boyum to succinctly explain what the Raiders need to do this weekend to earn another championship banner.
“What we have to do is focus on being positive, be the positive side of the battery,” he said. “Picture yourself as a battery and we need to be the big end, the positive end. Be the plus not the minus.”