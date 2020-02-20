Leading up to Thursday's Section One, Class AA quarterfinal playoff game, it wasn't so much their two victories against Owatonna that the Century Panthers had on their minds.
They were thinking more about the way their last playoff game against Owatonna went.
A year ago, the Huskies pushed Century to double-overtime, then won it on a goal with 5:42 to play.
There was no overtime this year.
And there was no heartbreak for Century.
Gavin Gunderson had a hat trick and Tim Pundt stole the show with 52 saves in a 5-1 Century win against Owatonna at Graham Arena IV.
The fourth-seeded Panthers (20-4-2) advance to the 5:30 p.m. Section 1AA semifinal game against top-seeded Lakeville South on Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Owatonna's season ends at 19-7-0.
Seven of the past 10 meetings between these rivals, including both of their regular-season games this year (Century wins by scores of 6-5 and 2-1), were decided by one goal.
Thursday's game looked headed in that direction, too, but after getting outshot 22-9 in the first period, Century put together one of its best periods of the year in the second.
The Panthers scored three goals in the second period -- two by Gunderson and a highlight-reel tip by Isaiah Huber on a nice feed from Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth -- to take the lead for good.
Gunderson and Bielenberg-Howarth added goals in the third period as Century iced its 20th victory of the season.
Pundt was outstanding once again against Owatonna. He made 42 saves in the Panthers' 2-1 win against the Huskies on Feb. 6. Thursday he made 22 saves in the first period alone and 52 in the game.
