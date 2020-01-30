Rochester Century earned its second victory of the season against rival Rochester John Marshall, 5-1, on Thursday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The Panthers improved to 15-4-1 overall with their fourth win in five games.
JM dropped to 4-15-0 overall.
Century hosts Mayo at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena, while JM plays at Northfield at 3 p.m. Saturday.
No statistics were reported from Thursday's game.
MAYO 4, AUSTIN 0
Max Cothern recorded a 24-save shutout on his 18th birthday, leading Rochester Mayo to a 4-0 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Austin at Graham Arena on Thursday.
Cothern's strong performance helped Mayo snap a four-game losing streak.
The game was scoreless for nearly the first 12 minutes, but Mayo's Jayden Hale scored on a power play at the 11:42 mark, then Nate Williamson added another power-play goal just 10 seconds later.
Nate Wigle made it 3-0 Mayo just 2:10 after Williamson's goal, and Austin couldn't recover.
Cothern stopped 11 shots in the second period as Austin tried to push back, but Chandler Dennis scored for the Spartans to make it a 4-0 game.
Mayo improved to 3-7-0 in the Big Nine and 5-13-1 overall. Austin dropped to 0-11-0, 1-16-0.
Mayo 4, Austin 0
Austin 0 0 0 — 0
Mayo 3 1 0 — 4
Austin: Goalie: Brayden Klapperick 21 saves (25 shots).
Mayo: Ethan Norman 2 assists; Javan Hodge 1 assist; Chandler Dennis 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Weick 1 goal; Jayden Hale 1 goal; Jaxon Lester 1 assist; Nate Wigle 1 goal. Goalie: Max Cothern 24 saves (24 shots).
DODGE COUNTY 5, HOPKINS 3
KASSON — Dodge County extended its winning streak to eight games Thursday night, earning a big 5-3 victory against Hopkins, a Class AA program, at Dodge County Ice Arena.
The Wildcats improve to 15-5-0; they haven't lost in nearly a month, since a 4-3 setback against Waseca on Jan. 2.
Brody Lamb and Charlie Blaisdell scored twice each against Hopkins, and Brenden Postier scored once.
Isaac Dale made 22 saves in the win, as the Wildcats outshot Hopkins 31-25. Full statistics were not available from the game.
RED WING 4, WINONA 1
WINONA — Jack Dube had a three-point game and four players scored once each for Red Wing in a 4-1 Big Nine Conference victory against Winona at Bud King Ice Arena on Thursday.
Dube had a goal and two assists, and Matt Ramstad, Isaac French and Gavin Lampe scored once each. Aidan Coyle stopped 23 shots to earn the win. Red Wing improved to 2-7-0 in the Big Nine and 6-14-0 overall.
Eric Paulson scored for Winona (2-7-1, 9-9-1).
Red Wing 4, Winona 1
Red Wing 1 1 2 — 4
Winona 0 0 1 — 1
Red Wing: Matt Ramstad 1 goal; Isaac French 1 goal; Taite Luhman 1 assist; Jack Dube 1 goal, 2 assists; Gavin Lampe 1 goal. Goalie: Aidan Coyle 23 saves (24 shots).
Winona: Eric Paulson 1 goal; Jack Thompson 1 assist. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 33 saves (36 shots).