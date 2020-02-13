WINONA — Rochester Century won every game on its Big Nine Conference schedule this season.
And it took until the final one of those games for the Panthers to secure the outright Big Nine boys hockey championship.
Century's top scorers came through in a big way Thursday as the Panthers rolled to a 6-1 victory at Bud King Ice Arena. This marks the third consecutive season that Century has shared or won outright the conference championship.
The Panthers (19-4-1 overall) did so this season by going a perfect 14-0-0 in conference play. They can secure a third consecutive 20-win season with a victory against Breck on Saturday in the regular-season finale. That game is set for a 1:45 p.m. start at Graham Arena IV.
Thursday, Century was led by its cast of usual suspects. Senior forwards Joey Malugani (hat trick, one assist) and Gavin Gunderson (three assists), and junior power forward Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth (two goals, three assists) combined for 12 points.
Owen MacDonald also scored for the Panthers, while Ben Ziebarth recorded two assists. Isaiah Huber, Aidan Swee and goalie Tim Pundt all had one assist. Pundt also made 10 saves in the win.
Roman Grulkowski scored the lone goal for Winona (4-10-1, 12-12-1), which received 40 saves from goalie Campbell Watkins.
Century will likely be the No. 4 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs, which begin next Tuesday. The Panthers will open postseason play on Thursday in the section quarterfinals. The official seedings and playoff matchups will be determined on Sunday.
Century 6, Winona 1
Century 2 2 2 — 6
Winona 0 1 0 — 1
Century: Isaiah Huber 1 assist; Joey Malugani 3 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Gunderson 3 assists; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Ben Ziebarth 2 assists; Tim Pundt 1 assist; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 2 goals, 3 assists; Owen MacDonald 1 goal. Goalie: Tim Pundt 10 saves (11 shots).
Winona: Roman Grulkowski 1 goal; Kai Kovala 1 assist; Matt Thesing 1 assist. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 40 saves (46 shots).
MAYO 3, ALBERT LEA 2
ALBERT LEA — Rochester Mayo raced out to a three-goal lead, then held off rival Albert Lea in a 3-2 victory on the Tigers' home ice Thursday night in Mayo's final game of the regular season.
Mark Olson, Owen Holtan and Will Weick scored for the Spartans, all in the first 20 minutes of the game.
Olson and Holtan scored in the first period and Weick added a short-handed goal 2:42 into the second period to give Mayo a 3-0 lead.
Albert Lea fought back, though, as Caden Severtson scored at 8:05 of the second period to cut Mayo's lead to 3-1. Logan Barr then pulled the Tigers within one goal when he scored on a power play with 3:45 remaining.
Ethan Norman, Noah Grethen and Will Rownd had an assist each in Thursday's victory. Max Cothern made 31 saves to preserve the victory for Mayo (7-9-0 Big Nine Conference, 9-15-1 overall).
Mayo will head into the Section 1AA playoffs next week on a bit of a hot streak. The Spartans have won four of their past five games, and five of their past seven.
Albert Lea drops to 7-7-1 and 9-14-1. The Tigers close their regular season Friday at Mankato West at 7:15 p.m.
Mayo 3, Albert Lea 2
Mayo 2 1 0 — 3
Albert Lea 0 1 1 — 2
Mayo: Ethan Norman 1 assist; Mark Olson 1 goal; Noah Grethen 1 assist; Will Weick 1 goal; Will Rownd 1 assist; Owen Holtan 1 goal. Goalie: Max Cothern 31 saves (33 shots).
Albert Lea: Spencer Clark 1 assist; Caden Severtson 1 goal; Blake Ulve 1 assist; Logan Barr 1 goal. Goalies: Brad Horecka 17 saves (20 shots); Braden Fjeista 6 saves (6 shots).
MANKATO WEST 5, JOHN MARSHALL 2
MANKATO — Mankato West scored three goals in the first period on Thursday, and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Scarlets beat Rochester John Marshall 5-2 in Big Nine Conference boys hockey action at All Seasons Arena.
Sam Hanson and Ryan Hus scored for JM (1-14-0 Big Nine, 4-20-0 overall), and Carson Arthur made 50 saves for the Rockets, who were outshot 55-31.
West was led by Jack Wittenberg (one goal, two assists) and Gavin Brunmeier (two goals). The Scarlets improved to 9-5-0 and 14-10-0.
JM closes its regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday against Austin at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Mankato West 5, John Marshall 2
John Marshall 0 1 1 — 2
Mankato West 3 0 2 — 5
John Marshall: Sam Hanson 1 goal; Ryan Hus 1 goal. Goalie: Carson Arthur 50 saves (55 shots).
Mankato West: Brayden Wiese 1 assist; Gavin Brunmeier 2 goals; Jack Wittenberg 1 goal, 2 assists; Nate Looft 2 assists; Brandon Swenson 1 assist; Wyant Fowlds 1 goal; Blake Waletich 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Caleb Cross 29 saves (31 shots).
NORTHFIELD 6, RED WING 4
RED WING — Red Wing and Northfield traded punches and counterpunches for much of the second period Thursday night,and Northfield delivered the final blow in a 6-4 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at Prairie Island Arena.
Red Wing led 2-1 after one period and built its lead to 4-2 at the 6:35 mark of the second period. But Northfield scored the next four goals, all in a span of 8:22, to earn the come-from-behind win.
A wild second period saw a total of seven goals scored, five by Northfield, which was led by Carson VanZuilen. The junior forward had two goals and three assists to raise his season points total to 54.
Isaac French had a goal and an assist for the Wingers, who finished the regular season 3-11-0 in the Big Nine and 7-18-0 overall.
Northfield finished its regular season 13-3-0 and 15-10-0.
Northfield 6, Red Wing 4
Northfield 1 5 0 — 6
Red Wing 2 2 0 — 4
Northfield: Teague Nelson 1 goal, 1 assist; Isak Johnson 2 assists; Spencer Klotz 3 goals; Carson VanZuilen 2 goals, 3 assists; Davis Royle 1 assist. Goalie: Cal Frank 26 saves (30 shots).
Red Wing: Matt Ramstad 1 assist; Evan Petersmeyer 1 goal; Isaac French 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Lampe 1 goal; Josh Rikli 1 assist; Taite Luhman 1 assist; Jack Dube 1 assist; Caden Benway 1 assist; Colton Quade 1 goal. Goalie: Aidan Coyle 56 saves (62 shots).