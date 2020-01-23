AUSTIN — Rochester Century's big point producers had a big night Thursday.
Joey Malugani, Gavin Gunderson and Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth combined for seven goals and eight assists in Rochester Century's 10-2 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Austin at Riverside Arena.
The Panthers led 5-2 after one period, then blew it open with four goals in the second period.
Aidan Swee (one goal, two assists) and Owen MacDonald (one goal, one assist) also had multi-point games for Century (13-3-1 overall). Ty Trageser also scored once and Tim Pundt made 17 saves in goal.
Blaine Krueger and Bubba Grunewald scored for Austin (1-14-0) and Nick Dunlap had two assists.
Century 10, Austin 2
Century 5 4 1 — 10
Austin 2 0 0 — 2
Century: Joey Malugani 4 goals; Gavin Gunderson 2 goals, 4 assists; Aidan Swee 1 goal, 2 assists; Ty Trageser 1 goal; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 4 assists; Owen MacDonald 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 17 saves (19 shots).
Austin: Blaine Krueger 1 goal; Bubba Grunewald 1 goal; Nick Dunlap 2 assists. Goalie: Brayden Klapperick 36 saves (46 shots).
NORTHFIELD 5, MAYO 2
NORTHFIELD — Rochester Mayo hung with Big nine Conference title contender Northfield for two periods Thursday, but the Raiders scored on the first shift of the third period and went on to a 5-2 victory.
The score was tied 2-2 after two thanks to Mayo goals from Bryce Baker and Will Rownd, and Northfield goals by Carson VanZuilen and Josh Kruger.
Kruger was the biggest thorn in Mayo's side, recording two goals and two assists. He scored 27 seconds into the third period, a goal that held up as the game winner. Spencer Koltz then added two goals over the final 11 minutes for the Raiders.
Max Cothern held the Spartans in the game with 32 saves.
Mayo drops to 2-6-0 in the conference and 4-12-1 overall. Northfield is 9-1-0 and 11-6-0.
Northfield 5, Mayo 2
Mayo 1 1 0 — 2
Northfield 1 1 3 — 5
Mayo: Noah Grethen 1 assist; Will Weick 2 assists; Will Rownd 1 goal; Jayden Hale 1 assist; Bryce Baker 1 goal. Goalie: Max Cothern 32 saves (37 shots).
Northfield: Teague Nelson 2 assists; Isak Johnson 2 assists; Spencer Klotz 2 goals; Carson VanZuilen 1 goal, 1 assist; Will Tidona 1 assist; Josh Kruger 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Cal Frank 13 saves (15 shots).
OWATONNA 10, JOHN MARSHALL 1
Owatonna scored six first-period goals and never allowed John Marshall to gain any momentum in a 10-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory on Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Zach Kubicek had a big game for Owatonna, with four goals and two assists.
Shawn Sutton scored the lone goal for the Rockets.
JM dropped to 0-8-0 in the conference and 2-14-0 overall. Owatonna improved to 7-1-0 and 13-3-0.
Owatonna 10, John Marshall 1
Owatonna 6 3 1 — 10
Rochester JM 1 0 0 — 1
Owatonna: Sam Knoll 1 goal; Zach Kubicek 4 goals, 2 assists; Taylor Bogen 1 assist; Joey Dub 1 assist; Austin Mundt 1 assist; Casey Johnson 1 goal, 1 assist; Collin Pederson 2 assists; Dom Valento 1 goal, 1 assist; Aaron Bangs 1 assist; Brody Homan 1 assist; Casey Pederson 1 assist; Tanner Stendel 2 goals. Goalie: Zach Wiese 34 saves (35 shots).
John Marshall: Shawn Sutton 1 goal. Goalie: Carson Arthur 17 saves (27 shots).
DODGE COUNTY 5, FARIBAULT 3
KASSON — Dodge County scored a key victory against a Section One, Class A rival on Thursday, beating Faribault 5-3 in a battle of teams in the top four or five in the section.
The Wildcats earned their fifth consecutive victory to improve to 13-5-0 overall. Faribault dropped to 11-4-2 overall.
Brody Lamb led the way for Dodge County with a hat trick, including a highlight-reel top-shelf goal on a rush from the left circle in the first period. Carl Schutz also had a strong offensive game for the Wildcats, scoring twice.
A full box score from the game was not available.
TOMAH/SPARTA 5, LA CRESCENT-HOKAH 4, OT
TOMAH, Wis. — A spirited rally by La Crescent-Hokah was spoiled late in overtime Thursday, when John Christen scored with 1:58 to play to give Tomah/Sparta (Wis.) a 5-4 boys hockey victory.
La Crescent trailed 3-0 after two periods and fell behind 4-1 just 2:32 into the third. But Owen Davison scored at the 4:11 mark, then Cooper Carlson scored just 3:22 later to pull within 4-3. That's how the score remained until Wyatt Farrell delivered a dramatic tying goal with just 44 seconds to go in regulation.
Ryan Booth made 40 saves for the Lancers (4-10-1), who play at Winona on Tuesday.
Tomah/Sparta 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4, OT
La Crescent-H 0 0 4 0 — 4
Tomah/Sparta 1 2 1 1 — 5
La Crescent-Hokah: Drew Wieser 1 goal; Owen Davison 1 goal, 1 assist; Wyatt Farrell 1 goal; Cooper Carlson 1 goal. Goalie: Ryan Booth 40 saves (45 shots).
Tomah/Sparta: Evan Long 3 goals; John Christen 1 goal, 1 assist; Mitchell Erickson 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalies: Gavin Hammer 20 saves (20 shots); Jake Berry 8 saves (12 shots).