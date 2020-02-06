WINONA — Roman Grulkowski entered the Winona High hockey record book in style on Thursday night.
The senior forward recorded a natural hat trick in the Winhawks' 11-3 non-conference victory against Black River Falls (Wis.) at Bud King Ice Arena, giving him 97 career points, the most ever by a Winhawks boys hockey player.
Grulkowski is in his fourth season on Winona's varsity and he has established personal career bests this season in goals (25), assists (14) and points (39). He had 31 points last year as a junior after tallying 27 total in his first two seasons.
With Winona holding a 2-1 lead in the second period, Grulkowski took over. He scored three consecutive goals, at the 4:15, 10:02 and 11:33 marks, the last of which was a short-handed goal that gave Winona a 5-1 lead.
Winona 11, Black River Falls 3
Black River Falls 0 1 2 — 3
Winona High 2 7 2 — 11
Black River Falls: Clay Madvig 1 goal; Malachi Berry 1 goal; Cooper Peterson 1 goal; Jake Zukowski 1 assist; Matt Engebretson 1 assist. Goalie: Cody Kuehl 29 saves (40 shots).
Winona High: Kai Kovala 1 assist; Matt Thesing 2 goals, 3 assists; Roman Grulkowski 3 goals; Sam Buerck 1 assist; Ryan Brown 2 goals, 1 assist; Dylan Waldera 1 assist; Austin King-Henke 1 goal; Quinn Larsen 2 goals; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Thompson 1 assist. Goalies: Campbell Watkins 14 saves (15 shots); Brayden McDevitt 13 saves (15 shots).
MANKATO EAST 12, AUSTIN 3
AUSTIN — Mankato East scored five times in each of the first two periods to roll to a 12-3 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Austin at Riverside Arena on Thursday.
Matthew Salzle led East (6-5-0 Big Nine, 10-12-1 overall) with four goals and two assists.
Bubba Grunewald had two goals, while Kaleb Ree had a goal and an assist for Austin (0-13-0, 1-19-0).
Mankato East 12, Austin 3
East 5 5 2 — 12
Austin 0 2 1 — 3
East: Daniel Bequette 1 goal, 1 assist; Zach Lebens 2 goals; Matthew Salzle 4 goals, 2 assists; Hayden Guillemette 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Schrieber 3 assists; Shea Gavin 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Enter 1 assist; Layten Liffrig 2 goals, 3 assists; Jake Kanzenbach 2 assists; Mason Pin Bowder 1 goal. Goalie: Caelin Brueske 27 saves (30 shots).
Austin: Bubba Grunewald 2 goals; Kaleb Ree 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Brayden Klapperick 40 saves (52 shots).
FARIBAULT 5, RED WING 3
FARIBAULT — Faribault scored twice in the final 9:03 of the game to pull out a 5-3 Big Nine Conference boys hockey win against Red Wing on Thursday.
Luke Vinar scored 7:57 into the third, after Red Wing's Logan Bryant had tied the score 3-3 just 2:51 into the period. Noah Murphy added a power-play goal for Faribault (8-4-2 Big Nine, 15-6-2 overall) with 2:03 left to make it 5-3.
Matt Ramstad and Jack Dube also scored for the Wingers (2-10-0, 6-17-0).
Faribault 5, Red Wing 3
Red Wing 2 0 1 — 3
Faribault 1 2 2 — 5
Red Wing: Matt Ramstad 1 goal; Josh Rikli 1 assist; Jack Dube 1 goal; Colton Quade 1 assist; Sam DeLain 1 assist; Logan Bryant 1 goal. Goalie: Aidan Coyle 41 saves (46 shots).
Faribault: Noah Murphy 2 goals, 1 assist; Leighton Weasler 1 assist; Zach Siegert 1 goal, 1 assist; Riley Hustvedt 1 assist; Grady Goodwin 1 assist; Luke Vinar 1 goal; Blake Vinar 1 goal; Jordan Nawrocki 1 assist. Goalie: Jake Dolter 21 saves (24 shots).