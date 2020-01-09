Noah Grethen is one of Rochester Mayo's top all-around defensemen, a rock-solid player the Spartans can rely on, on both ends of the ice.
Thursday, the junior standout delivered in a big way on the offensive end, scoring two goals to lift Mayo to a dramatic 3-2 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against rival Rochester John Marshall at the Rochester Recreation Center.
"Wins are not always pretty or easy against your cross-town rival, but they are still wins," Mayo coach Todd Huyber said.
It was the 121st all-time meeting between the long-time rivals. It also marked Mayo's fifth consecutive victory against the Rockets, and it was the first one-goal game between the teams since Mayo edged JM 3-2 on Jan. 19, 2013.
The Spartans now hold a 62-58-1 lead in the all-time series, matching Mayo's biggest lead ever in the series.
Grethen's second goal of the night turned out to be the biggest. Javan Hodge's second assist of the game set up Grethen's game-winning goal with just 3:07 to play in the third period.
The goal helped the Spartans avoid overtime, which hasn't happened between these teams since Dec. 30, 2010.
After a scoreless first period, JM struck first on Thursday, a short-handed goal by Sam Hanson 5:05 into the second period.
Mayo needed just 1:08 to answer, though, as Grethen scored his first of the night on a power play, with assists from Hodge and Will Weick. Nate Williamson put the Spartans up with an even-strength goal at 12:46 of the second.
"I thought we came out flat and fighting the puck in the first period," Huyber said, "but the boys did a nice job of composing themselves and played a much better (second) period.
"Nate had a nice goal, looking-off his teammate burying a nice shot."
The Spartans took that 2-1 lead into the third period, but JM's big defenseman Deontae Veney — who has committed to playing on the offensive line for Minnesota State University's football team beginning in the fall — scored his third goal of the season 7:28 into the period to tie the score. Shawn Sutton assisted on the power-play goal.
That set up Grethen's dramatic game winner -- a high blast from the blue line -- in the waning minutes.
Payton Mancuso made 25 saves for Mayo, and received some great play from his penalty killers in front of him. Huyber credited Bryce Baker with making a couple of key blocks on the penalty kill.
Carson Arthur made 28 for the Rockets.
"Payton took over the game until late in the third when Noah went top shelf from the middle of the blue line," Huyber said.
JM (0-6-0 Big Nine, 2-12-0 overall) plays at Austin at 1 p.m. Saturday. Mayo (2-4-0, 4-9-1) hosts Owatonna at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Mayo 3, John Marshall 2
Mayo 0 2 1 — 3
John Marshall 0 1 1 — 2
Mayo: Noah Grethen 2 goals; Nate Williamson 1 goal; Will Weick 1 assist; Javan Hodge 2 assists; Will Rownd 1 assist. Goalie: Payton Mancuso 25 saves (27 shots).
John Marshall: Sam Hanson 1 goal; Deontae Veney 1 goal; Shawn Sutton 1 assist. Goalie: Carson Arthur 28 saves (31 shots).
CENTURY 6, OWATONNA 5
OWATONNA — It was an uncharacteristic victory for Rochester Century, but the Panthers weren't concerned about how it happened.
It's a game that's been in the back of the Panthers' minds for 10 months, since Owatonna knocked the Panthers out of the 2019 Section 1AA playoffs with a double-overtime win on Century's home ice.
And the Huskies threatened to pull off another dramatic win Thursday in a battle of two teams challenging for the Big Nine Conference championship.
In the end, though, Century's big scorers came through with key goals and the Panthers held off a furious third-period push by Owatonna to win 6-5 at Four Seasons Centre.
Century built two-goal leads four times in the game, and Owatonna cut those leads in half four times. But the Huskies couldn't get the equalizer.
The score was tied 1-1 after one, but three second-period goals gave Century a 4-2 lead going into the third.
The teams traded goals three times over the final 12 minutes. Isaiah Huber gave the Panthers a 5-3 lead at the 10:12 mark, but Owatonna pulled within one on a Dom Valento goal with 1:52 to play. Joey Malugani appeared to ice it for the Panthers with his second goal and third point of the night, an empty-net goal with 58 seconds left.
But Valento scored again 11 seconds later to make it 6-5.
Century held off the Huskies over the final 49 seconds, though, to improve to 6-0-0 in the Big Nine and 11-2-1 overall. Owatonna dropped to 4-1-0, 9-3-0. The rivals meet again in Rochester on Feb. 6.
Century 6, Owatonna 5
Century 1 3 2 — 6
Owatonna 1 1 3 — 5
Century: Isaiah Huber 2 goals; Joey Malugani 2 goals, 1 assist; Connor Olson 1 assist; Aidan Swee 1 goal; Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen MacDonald 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 23 saves (28 shots).
Owatonna: Zach Kubicek 1 goal, 2 assists; Casey Johnson 1 assist; Collin Pederson 1 goal; Dom Valento 3 goals. Goalie: Zach Wiese 17 saves (22 shots).
SW CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 7, LOURDES 1
RICHFIELD — Rochester Lourdes received another solid effort in goal from Sam Decker, with 33 saves, but the Eagles fell at Southwest Christian/Richfield 7-1 on Thursday.
"We again had plenty of good things done, which is starting to make these losses hurt even more," Lourdes coach Joe Knoepke said. "We are improving and our good hockey is getting better and better, but then our recurring mistakes that are within our control continue to pop up and hurt us."
The Eagles had a good night on the penalty kill, limiting the Stars to just one power-play goal on six opportunities.
Thomas York scored for Lourdes midway through the first period, with an assist from Jack Kleinschmidt, to tie the score 1-1. The Stars scored twice more in the first, however, and three times in the second.
"We need to hate losing more than we love winning, and we will start to see some wins," Knoepke said. "We are getting close."
Knoepke said Dom Schwirtz and Brayden Magnuson have given the Eagles a spark up front in recent games and have developed into team leaders.
"Those two played with the most tenacity I ahve seen this year," Knoepke said. "It was fun to watch them buzz around and apply pressure all game."
SW Christian/Richfield 7, Lourdes 1
Lourdes 1 0 0 — 1
SWC/Richfield 3 3 1 — 7
Lourdes: Thomas York 1 goal; Jack Kleinschmidt 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 33 saves (40 shots).
SWC/Richfield: Nick Haust 1 goal; Nic Gustafson 1 goal, 4 assists; Ryan Odefey 1 goal, 1 assist; Jeremiah Konkel 3 assists; Owen Sommerness 2 goals; Jackson Olimb 1 goal, 1 assist; Brody Hardacre 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalies: Jannes Kamp 10 saves (10 shots); Max Lavin 8 saves (8 shots); Isaac Haugen 4 saves (5 shots).