AUSTIN 4, MAYO 1
AUSTIN — Austin scored the game's first four goals and kept Rochester Mayo off the board until the final 75 seconds in a 4-1 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory at Riverside Arena on Thursday.
Nakya Renn scored the lone goal for Mayo (3-13-1 Big Nine, 4-16-1 overall).
Austin (7-11-0, 10-12-0) was led by Kate Holtz (one goal, two assists) and Jordyn McCormack (one goal, one assist). Goalie Shelby Davidson made 19 saves to earn the victory.
Austin closes its regular season at Waseca on Friday. Mayo closes its regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairmont.
Austin 4, Mayo 1
Mayo 0 0 1 — 1
Austin 2 1 1 — 4
Mayo: Nakya Renn 1 goal; Maggie Augeson 1 assist. Goalie: Chloe Ruprecht 20 saves (24 shots).
Austin: A.J. Barrera 1 goal; Alexis Stich 2 assists; Isikiyah Hemann 1 goal; Samantha Krueger 1 assist; Megan Schultz 1 assist; Kate Holtz 1 goal, 2 assists; Jordyn McCormack 1 goal, 1 assist; Cassidy Davidson 1 assist. Goalie: Shelby Davidson 19 saves (20 shots).
ST. CROIX VALLEY 8, RED WING 1
RED WING — St. Croix Valley scored the first seven goals of Thursday's game and kept Red Wing off the board for nearly 45 minutes in an 8-1 non-conference win against the Wingers at Prairie Island Arena.
Madison Snyder scored the lone goal for the Wingers (9-14-1 overall).
Red Wing closes its regular season at home on Monday against Mankato East.
St. Croix 8, Red Wing 1
St. Croix 2 3 3 — 8
Red Wing 0 0 1 — 1
St. Croix: Jaden Woiwode 1 goal; Kiara Therriault 1 goal; Juneau Paulsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Abbie DeLong 2 goals; Amber DeLong 3 goals, 3 assists. Goalies: Sydney Seeley 7 saves (7 shots); Olivia Dumond 3 saves (4 shots).
Red Wing: Madison Snyder 1 goal; Margaret Grove 1 assist. Goalie: Hailey Ehlers 34 saves (42 shots).