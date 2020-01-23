Austin scored three goals in the first period Thursday night and played lock-down defense in a 6-0 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Rochester Century at Graham Arena.
Alexis Stich and Jordyn McCormack both scored a goal and added two assists for the Packers, while Kate Holtz scored twice and added an assist.
Austin (6-10-0 Big Nine, 8-11-0 overall) led 3-0 after one period and 5-0 after two. Shelby Davidson earned the win in goal with a 28-save shutout.
Abigail Conners (31 saves) and Kendra Delaney (13 saves) split time in goal for Century (1-13-0, 1-18-0).
Austin 6, Century 0
Austin 3 2 1 — 6
Century 0 0 0 — 0
Austin: Mikiah Rumsey 1 goal; Sarah Wangen 1 goal, 1 assist; Alexis Stich 1 goal, 2 assists; Kate Holtz 2 goals, 1 assist; Jordyn McCormack 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie: Shelby Davidson 28 saves (28 shots).
Century: Goalies: Abigail Conners 31 saves (36 shots); Kendra Delaney 13 saves (14 shots).
NORTHFIELD 9, MAYO 2
Northfield showed why its the Big Nine Conference leader on Thursday, opening up a four-goal lead in the first period en route to a 9-2 victory against Rochester Mayo at Graham Arena.
The Raiders (10-0-0 Big Nine, 14-7-0 overall) led 5-1 after one period and 9-2 after two. Ayla Puppe led Northfield with two goals and three assists.
Nakya Renn and Devynn Priest scored for Mayo (3-10-1, 4-13-1), and Chloe Ruprecht made 25 saves.
Northfield 9, Mayo 2
Northfield 5 4 0 — 9
Mayo 1 1 0 — 2
Northfield: Audrey Pagel 1 assist; Ava Stanchina 1 goal, 2 assists; Ayla Puppe 2 goals, 3 assists; Tove Sorenson 3 assists; Rachael Braun 1 goal; Cambria Monson 2 goals; Jessica Boland 2 goals, 2 assists; Marta Sorenson 1 goal; Payton Fox 3 assists.
Mayo: Milla Sadowy 1 assist; Nakya Renn 1 goal; Devynn Priest 1 goal; Luella Bianco 1 assist; Natalie Campbell 1 assist. Goalie: Chloe Ruprecht 25 saves (34 shots).
OWATONNA 7, JOHN MARSHALL 0
OWATONNA — Anysia Heimer made 47 saves, but John Marshall couldn't get its offense going against powerful Owatonna in a 7-0 loss at Four Seasons Centre.
The Huskies led just 2-0 after one period and 3-0 after two, but they scored four times in the third period to pull away. Owatonna limited JM to 11 shots on goal; Ava Wolfe recorded the shutout for the Huskies.
Owatonna improved to 14-1-0 in the conference and 15-5-0 overall. JM dropped to 3-10-0 and 5-17-0.
Owatonna 7, JM 0
John Marshall 0 0 0 — 0
Owatonna 2 1 4 — 7
John Marshall: Goalie: Anysia Heimer 47 saves (54 shots).
Owatonna: Sydney Hunst 1 assist; Chloe Schmidt 1 goal; Molly Achterkirch 1 assist; Grace Wolfe 2 assists; Olivia Herzog 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Snitker 1 assist; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 goal, 1 assist; Macy Stanton 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 2 goals. Goalie: Ava Wolfe 11 saves (11 shots).