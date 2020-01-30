Rochester Century held a lead for much of the first 20 minutes on Thursday.
But Rochester John Marshall only needed one goal to shift the momentum its way, and it did so in a big way. The Rockets scored five times in less than five minutes in the second period and turned a one-goal deficit into a 5-1 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Century at Graham Arena.
JM ends the regular season 8-17-0 overall. The Rockets won two of their final five games and lost by just one goal in two others.
Megan Andrist staked the Panthers to 1-0 lead in the first period, but Greta Freed scored a power-play goal for JM 4:08 into the second period to tie the score. Halle Squires scored just 15 seconds later, with JM still on a power play, to give the Rockets the lead for good.
Freed added another goal in the period, and Ashley Koehler, Josie Nichols and Alix Gary scored once each for the Rockets.
Anysia Heimer made 24 saves in the win, while Abigail Conners stopped 41 shots in the loss for Century (2-19-0), which closes its season Saturday at Cambridge-Isanti.
JM 6, Century 1
John Marshall 0 5 1 — 6
Century 1 0 0 — 1
John Marshall: Greta Freed 2 goals; Josie Nichols 1 goal, 1 assist; Alix Gary 1 goal; Halle Squires 1 goal; Ashley Koehler 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 24 saves (25 shots).
Century: Megan Andrist 1 goal; Katherine Thorvilson 1 assist. Goalie: Abigail Conners 41 saves (47 shots).
AUSTIN 4, MAYO 1
AUSTIN — Austin scored the game's first four goals and kept Rochester Mayo off the board until the final 75 seconds in a 4-1 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory at Riverside Arena on Thursday.
Nakya Renn scored the lone goal for Mayo (3-13-1 Big Nine, 4-16-1 overall).
Austin (7-11-0, 10-12-0) was led by Kate Holtz (one goal, two assists) and Jordyn McCormack (one goal, one assist). Goalie Shelby Davidson made 19 saves to earn the victory.
Austin closes its regular season at Waseca on Friday. Mayo closes its regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairmont.
Austin 4, Mayo 1
Mayo 0 0 1 — 1
Austin 2 1 1 — 4
Mayo: Nakya Renn 1 goal; Maggie Augeson 1 assist. Goalie: Chloe Ruprecht 20 saves (24 shots).
Austin: A.J. Barrera 1 goal; Alexis Stich 2 assists; Isikiyah Hemann 1 goal; Samantha Krueger 1 assist; Megan Schultz 1 assist; Kate Holtz 1 goal, 2 assists; Jordyn McCormack 1 goal, 1 assist; Cassidy Davidson 1 assist. Goalie: Shelby Davidson 19 saves (20 shots).
ST. CROIX VALLEY 8, RED WING 1
RED WING — St. Croix Valley scored the first seven goals of Thursday's game and kept Red Wing off the board for nearly 45 minutes in an 8-1 non-conference win against the Wingers at Prairie Island Arena.
Madison Snyder scored the lone goal for the Wingers (9-14-1 overall).
Red Wing closes its regular season at home on Monday against Mankato East.
St. Croix 8, Red Wing 1
St. Croix 2 3 3 — 8
Red Wing 0 0 1 — 1
St. Croix: Jaden Woiwode 1 goal; Kiara Therriault 1 goal; Juneau Paulsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Abbie DeLong 2 goals; Amber DeLong 3 goals, 3 assists. Goalies: Sydney Seeley 7 saves (7 shots); Olivia Dumond 3 saves (4 shots).
Red Wing: Madison Snyder 1 goal; Margaret Grove 1 assist. Goalie: Hailey Ehlers 34 saves (42 shots).