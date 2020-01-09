Hockey results graphic logo

ONALASKA, Wis. — Rochester Mayo hung with Onalaska on Thursday, despite an injury bug throwing the Spartans' lineup out of whack.

Mayo's leading scorer, Devynn Priest, ended up playing in goal -- and was impressive, making 38 saves -- but the Spartans dropped a tight 4-2 non-conference girls hockey game on the road.

Elizabeth Arendt and Haley Handelman scored for the Spartans.

The score was tied 1-1 after one period and Mayo trailed 4-1 after two.

Mayo (4-10-1 overall) plays at Owatonna on Saturday.

Onalaska 4, Mayo 2

Mayo         1   0   1   —   2

Onalaska   1   3   0   —   4

Mayo: Haley Handelman 1 goal, 1 assist; Elizabeth Arendt 1 goal; Luella Bianco 1 assist; Natalie Campbell 1 assist; Franka Boesch 1 assist. Goalie: Devynn Priest 38 saves (42 shots).

Onalaska: no stats available.

OWATONNA 8, CENTURY 0

Owatonna pulled away with five second-period goals to beat Rochester Century 8-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game on Thursday at Graham Arena.

The Huskies led 2-0 after one period and 7-0 after two, and outshot Century 64-11.

Abigail Conners made 54 saves for the Panthers, while Ava Wolfe recorded an 11-save shutout for the Huskies.

Ezra Oien led the way offensively for Owatonna with a hat trick and an assist.

Century (1-11-0 Big Nine, 1-14-0 overall) hosts Windom on Saturday. Owatonna improved to 9-1-0, 9-5-0.

Owatonna 8, Century 0

Owatonna   2   5   1   —   8

Century      0   0   0   —   0

Owatonna: Elizabeth Radel 1 assist; Sydney Hunst 1 goal, 1 assist; Chloe Schmidt 2 assists; Molly Achterkirch 2 goals; Grace Wolfe 1 assist; Olivia Herzog 1 goal, 1 assist; Ezra Oien 3 goals, 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 1 goal. Goalie: Ava Wolfe 11 saves (11 shots).

Century: Goalie: Abigail Conners 54 saves (62 shots).

