ONALASKA, Wis. — Rochester Mayo hung with Onalaska on Thursday, despite an injury bug throwing the Spartans' lineup out of whack.
Mayo's leading scorer, Devynn Priest, ended up playing in goal -- and was impressive, making 38 saves -- but the Spartans dropped a tight 4-2 non-conference girls hockey game on the road.
Elizabeth Arendt and Haley Handelman scored for the Spartans.
The score was tied 1-1 after one period and Mayo trailed 4-1 after two.
Mayo (4-10-1 overall) plays at Owatonna on Saturday.
Onalaska 4, Mayo 2
Mayo 1 0 1 — 2
Onalaska 1 3 0 — 4
Mayo: Haley Handelman 1 goal, 1 assist; Elizabeth Arendt 1 goal; Luella Bianco 1 assist; Natalie Campbell 1 assist; Franka Boesch 1 assist. Goalie: Devynn Priest 38 saves (42 shots).
Onalaska: no stats available.
OWATONNA 8, CENTURY 0
Owatonna pulled away with five second-period goals to beat Rochester Century 8-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game on Thursday at Graham Arena.
The Huskies led 2-0 after one period and 7-0 after two, and outshot Century 64-11.
Abigail Conners made 54 saves for the Panthers, while Ava Wolfe recorded an 11-save shutout for the Huskies.
Ezra Oien led the way offensively for Owatonna with a hat trick and an assist.
Century (1-11-0 Big Nine, 1-14-0 overall) hosts Windom on Saturday. Owatonna improved to 9-1-0, 9-5-0.
Owatonna 8, Century 0
Owatonna 2 5 1 — 8
Century 0 0 0 — 0
Owatonna: Elizabeth Radel 1 assist; Sydney Hunst 1 goal, 1 assist; Chloe Schmidt 2 assists; Molly Achterkirch 2 goals; Grace Wolfe 1 assist; Olivia Herzog 1 goal, 1 assist; Ezra Oien 3 goals, 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 1 goal. Goalie: Ava Wolfe 11 saves (11 shots).
Century: Goalie: Abigail Conners 54 saves (62 shots).