SOUTH ST. PAUL — For the second time in less than a week, Rochester Lourdes and Eagan met in a non-conference girls hockey matchup.
And though the Eagles came out on the short end Thursday, they showed that they will be a difficult team for any of the state's other top teams to beat.
Lourdes fell 3-2 to the Wildcats on Thursday at the first day of the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena, five days after suffering a 6-1 loss against Eagan in Rochester.
Lourdes (8-6-0 overall) outshot Eagan 31-24 in the game.
The score was tied 2-2 with less than seven minutes to play in the second period, after an Abby Wick goal, with assists from Emma Schmitz and Sarah Dravis.
But Eagan (6-6-1) answered with 1:55 to play in the second, a Emily Cronkhite goal that held up as the game winner.
Schmitz also scored once for the Eagles, who received 21 saves from Corrin Hanson.
Lourdes wraps up tournament play at 1 p.m. Friday against Elk River/Zimmerman.
Eagan 3, Lourdes 2
Lourdes 1 1 0 — 2
Eagan 1 2 0 — 3
Lourdes: Sandra Kraling 1 assist; Emma Schmitz 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Dravis 1 assist; Paige Gallaugher 1 assist; Abby Wick 1 goal. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 21 saves (24 shots).
Eagan: Emily Cronkhite 1 goal, 1 assist; Julia Barger 1 assist; Maria Cooper 1 goal; Sydney Coleman 1 assist; Carly Marsh 1 goal; Savanna McKinnon 1 assist; Jenna Schreiber 1 assist; Madelyn Pladson 1 assist. Goalie: Ruby Sieger 16 saves (18 shots).