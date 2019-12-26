Hockey results graphic logo

SOUTH ST. PAUL — For the second time in less than a week, Rochester Lourdes and Eagan met in a non-conference girls hockey matchup.

And though the Eagles came out on the short end Thursday, they showed that they will be a difficult team for any of the state's other top teams to beat.

Lourdes fell 3-2 to the Wildcats on Thursday at the first day of the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena, five days after suffering a 6-1 loss against Eagan in Rochester.

Lourdes (8-6-0 overall) outshot Eagan 31-24 in the game.

The score was tied 2-2 with less than seven minutes to play in the second period, after an Abby Wick goal, with assists from Emma Schmitz and Sarah Dravis.

But Eagan (6-6-1) answered with 1:55 to play in the second, a Emily Cronkhite goal that held up as the game winner.

Schmitz also scored once for the Eagles, who received 21 saves from Corrin Hanson.

Lourdes wraps up tournament play at 1 p.m. Friday against Elk River/Zimmerman.

Eagan 3, Lourdes 2

Lourdes   1   1   0   —   2

Eagan     1   2   0   —   3

Lourdes: Sandra Kraling 1 assist; Emma Schmitz 1 goal, 1 assist; Sarah Dravis 1 assist; Paige Gallaugher 1 assist; Abby Wick 1 goal. Goalie: Corrin Hanson 21 saves (24 shots).

Eagan: Emily Cronkhite 1 goal, 1 assist; Julia Barger 1 assist; Maria Cooper 1 goal; Sydney Coleman 1 assist; Carly Marsh 1 goal; Savanna McKinnon 1 assist; Jenna Schreiber 1 assist; Madelyn Pladson 1 assist. Goalie: Ruby Sieger 16 saves (18 shots).

