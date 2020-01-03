NORTHFIELD — Rochester John Marshall hung with Northfield through two periods of a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game on Thursday, but the Raiders erupted for six third-period goals to earn a 9-1 victory at Northfield Ice Arena.
The Raiders led 2-1 after one on goals by Jessica Boland and Tove Sorenson. JM's Greta Freed answered with 2:15 to go in the period, scoring the Rockets' lone goal in the game.
Northfield extended its lead to 3-1 in the second, then it scored six times in less than nine minutes in the third.
JM goalie Anysia Heimer made 52 saves, including 36 through two periods to keep the Rockets in the game. Northfield was aided by three power-play goals.
"Northfield has a good team but we were right there with them through two periods," JM coach Josh Chapman said, "and then things fell apart in the third. Anysia played outstanding, but penalties hurt us once again."
Northfield 9, JM 1
Rochester JM 1 0 0 — 1
Northfield 2 1 6 — 9
Rochester John Marshall: Greta Freed 1 goal. Goalie: Anysia Heimer 52 saves (61 shots).
Northfield: Megan Snyder 1 goal; Audrey Pagel 1 assist; Ava Stanchina 4 goals; Ayla Puppe 2 goals, 2 assists; Anne Fossum 2 assists; Tove Sorenson 1 goal; Cambria Monson 1 assist; Jessica Boland 1 goal, 2 assists; Lucy Boland 1 assist; Payton Fox 2 assists. Goalie: Maggie Malecha 10 saves (11 shots).
ALBERT LEA 6, RED WING 3
RED WING — Albert Lea scored three goals in each of the first two periods en route to a 6-3 Big Nine Conference victory against Red Wing at Prairie Island Arena.
The Tigers led 3-2 after one period, then Mia Fjelsta and Lucy Stay scored in the first two minutes of the second period to help Albert Lea pull away.
Tatum Zylka scored twice for the Wingers.
Albert Lea 6, Red Wing 3
Albert Lea 3 3 0 — 6
Red Wing 2 0 1 — 3
Albert Lea: Lucy Stay 1 goal; Allison Dulitz 2 goals; Mia Fjelsta 1 goal, 1 assist; Josie Venem 1 goal, 1 assist; Katelyn Steven 1 goal; Daysha Luttrell 1 assist; Ally Rasmussen 1 assist. Goalie: Angelina Minear 33 saves (36 shots).
Red Wing: Margaret Grove 1 assist; Allison Roe 1 goal; Eliza DiNatale 2 assists; Allison Kruger 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 2 goals. Goalies: Hailey Ehlers 9 saves (14 shots); Leigha Kitzmann 18 saves (19 shots).
OWATONNA 7, AUSTIN 0
OWATONNA — Owatonna scored four goals in the first period and breezed to a 7-0 Big Nine Conference victory against Austin.
The Huskies outshot the Packers 39-10, including a 19-1 margin in the first period. Anna Herzog led Owatonna with an assist and two goals, including one just 32 seconds into the game.
Shelby Davidson made 29 saves for Austin.
Owatonna 7, Austin 0
Austin 0 0 0 — 0
Owatonna 4 0 3 — 7
Austin: Goalies: Shelby Davidson 29 saves (35 shots); Kyia Radford Garcia 3 saves (4 shots).
Owatonna: Sydney Hunst 1 goal; Grace Wolfe 1 goal; Gabi Lamont 1 assist; Olivia Herzog 1 goal, 2 assists; Anna Herzog 2 goals, 1 assist; Sarah Snitker 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 1 goal; Calbey Podein 2 assists; Samantha Bogen 1 goal. Goalie: Asia Buryska 10 saves (10 shots).