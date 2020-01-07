MINNESOTA RIVER 7, AUSTIN 1
AUSTIN — Minnesota River scored four times in a span of 8 minutes, 32 seconds in the first period to pull away early en route to a 7-1 non-conference boys hockey victory against Austin.
Brady Sowder and Shawn Lehtinen had two goals and three assists each for Minnesota River (6-7-0 overall), while Charlie Weick had two goals and two assists.
Nick Dunlap scored for Austin (1-10-0) and Sam Eyre made 34 saves in the loss.
Minnesota River 4 2 1 — 7
Austin 1 0 0 — 1
Minnesota River: Charlie Weick 2 goals, 2 assists; Brady Sowder 2 goals, 3 assists; Shawn Lehtinen 2 goals, 3 assists; Matt Fink 1 goal; Logan Throldahl 1 assist; Jake Rimstad 1 assist. Goalie: Logan Moe 22 saves (23 shots).
Austin: Nick Dunlap 1 goal; Cal Fox 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Eyre 34 saves (41 shots)