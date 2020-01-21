KASSON — The month of January has been good for the Dodge County boys hockey team.
Brody Lamb recorded a hat trick and added two assists as the Wildcats won their fifth consecutive game, 8-3, against Tartan on Tuesday at Dodge County Ice Arena.
Dodge County (12-5-0 overall) led 3-1 after one period and 6-2 after two.
Lamb scored 8:06 into the game to tie the score 1-1, then added two more goals in the first 5:49 of the second period to give the Wildcats the lead for good.
Charlie Blaisdell recorded three assists in the win, while Jake Isaak scored twice. Cade Spreiter, Isaac Rogne and Gavin Giesler had a goal and an assist apiece, and Isaac Dale made 32 saves to earn the win in goal.
The Wildcats are back in action Thursday, when they host Faribault in a key matchup of top teams in Section One, Class A.
Dodge County 8, Tartan 3
Tartan 1 1 1 — 3
Dodge Co. 3 3 2 — 8
Tartan: Jonah Roberts 1 goal, 1 assist; Marshall Ahn 1 assist; Dylan Kissner 1 goal; Bo Strecker 1 goal; Nathan Ossell 1 assist. Goalies: Kyle Kulevich 15 saves (20 shots); Jack Cashin 9 saves (12 shots).
Dodge County: Charlie Blaisdell 3 assists; Cade Spreiter 1 goal, 1 assist; Brody Lamb 3 goals, 2 assists; Isaac Rogne 1 goal, 1 assist; Jake Isaak 2 goals; Gavin Giesler 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Isaac Dale 32 saves (35 shots).
AUSTIN TOPPLED BY RIVAL ALBERT LEA
AUSTIN — Albert Lea scored the first six goals of the game en route to beating rival Austin 11-2 at Riverside Arena on Tuesday.
Campbell Cichosz led the Tigers with a hat trick and four assists, while Blake Ulve added a hat trick and two assists.
Kaleb Ree and Nick Dunlap scored for Austin.
Albert Lea 11, Austin 2
Albert Lea 4 6 1 — 11
Austin 0 1 1 — 2
Albert Lea: Spencer Clark 1 assist; Danny Chalmers 2 assists; Jacob Prihoda 1 assist; Culley Larson 1 goal, 2 assists; Owen Zelenak 1 goal; Blake Ulve 3 goals, 2 assists; John Jensen 1 goal; Marty Syverson 1 goal; Logan Hacker 1 assist; Sam Witham 1 goal, 1 assist; Logan Barr 1 assist; Campbell Cichosz 3 goals, 4 assists. Goalie: Braden Fjeista 15 saves (17 shots).
Austin: Kaleb Ree 1 goal; Nick Dunlap 1 goal; Cameron Johnson 1 assist; Cal Fox 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Eyre 35 saves (46 shots).