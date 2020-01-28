AUSTIN — Rochester John Marshall hadn't won in nearly a month when it snapped a losing skid against St. Paul Henry Sibley on Saturday.
Tuesday, the Rockets powered their way to their second consecutive victory, playing with confidence and getting contributions from up and down the lineup in an 11-4 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Austin at Riverside Arena.
JM scored a season-high 11 goals, including a whopping seven in the second period, when it peppered Austin goalie Sam Eyre with 23 shots. JM outshot Austin 46-22 in the game.
Teejay Torgrimson had a hat trick and an assist to lead the way for JM, while Sam Eagen had two goals and two assists. Deontae Veney (one goal, two assists), Sam King (two assists), Aki Oura (one goal, one assist), Xander Yuhas (two assists), Carson Mueller (two goals) and Moritz Thiemann (two goals) all had multi-point games for JM.
Carson Arthur made 18 saves to get the win in goal.
Garett Schaefer scored twice and Bubba Grunewald had a goal and an assist for Austin.
JM hosts Century on Thursday, while Austin plays at Mayo that night.
JOHN MARSHALL 11, AUSTIN 4
John Marshall 2 7 2 — 11
Austin 2 1 1 — 4
John Marshall: Teejay Torgrimson 3 goals, 1 assist; Sam Eagen 2 goals, 2 assists; Deontae Veney 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam King 2 assists; Aki Oura 1 goal, 1 assist; Xander Yuhas 2 assists; Carson Mueller 2 goals; Moritz Thiemann 2 goals; Sam Hanson 1 assist; Shawn Sutton 1 assist; Ben Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie: Carson Arthur 18 saves (22 shots).
Austin: Garett Schaefer 2 goals; Blaine Krueger 1 assist; Bubba Grunewald 1 goal, 1 assist; Cal Fox 1 assist; Nick Dunlap 2 assists. Goalie: Sam Eyre 35 saves (46 shots).
CENTURY 6, FARIBAULT 2
FARIBAULT — Rochester Century needed a period to get its legs under it.
Once the Panthers found some energy, they didn't let up. Century fell behind by a goal in the first period Tuesday night, but it scored five consecutive goals in the second period to pull away from Faribault for a 6-2 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at Faribault Ice Arena.
Century remains unbeaten in Big Nine play (9-0-0) and improves to 14-4-1 overall.
Five players scored for Century. Gavin Gunderson got the momentum back on his team's side by scoring on the first shift of the second period. Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth then scored the game-winning goal at the 6:59 mark of the period, and Owen MacDonald, Joey Malugani and Connor Olson all scored in a span of 2:17 late in the period to give the Panthers some breathing room.
Faribault's Leighton Weasler and Century's Malugani traded goals in the third.
Tim Pundt made 17 saves for Century, which outshot Faribault 47-19.
The Falcons drop to 5-3-2 in the conference and 12-5-2 overall.
Four Panthers had multi-point games: Bielenberg-Howarth (one goal, four assists); Malugani (two goals, two assists); MacDonald (one goal, one assist); and Aidan Swee (two assists).
Century plays at intra-city rival Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
CENTURY 6, FARIBAULT 2
Century 0 5 1 — 6
Faribault 1 0 1 — 2
Century: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1 goal, 4 assists; Joey Malugani 2 goals, 2 assists; Owen MacDonald 1 goal, 1 assist; Aidan Swee 2 assists; Sam Williams 1 assist; Connor Olson 1 goal; Gavin Gunderson 1 goal; Matt Haun 1 assist. Goalie: Tim Pundt 17 saves (19 shots).
Faribault: Noah Murphy 1 goal; Leighton Weasler 1 goal; Jordan Nawrocki 1 assist. Goalie: Jake Dolter 41 saves (47 shots).
MINNEAPOLIS 8, LOURDES 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Rochester Lourdes was within a goal at the midway point of Tuesday's boys hockey game at Parade Ice Garden.
Then Minneapolis took control and scored six unanswered goals over the final 24 minutes to beat the Eagles 8-1.
Minneapolis scored first, 2:44 into the game, but Lourdes answered on a goal by Ethan Smith six minutes later, with assists from Dawson McLaughlin and Braden Magnuson.
But Minneapolis' Zander Zoia scored with 1:12 to go in the first period, giving his team the lead for good.
Sam Decker made 39 saves for Lourdes, which was outshot 47-16.
"Unfortunately we are on the losing end, but there was a lot of good done against a good team," Lourdes coach Joe Knoepke said. "Our effort seems to be improving as a collective and our mistakes are hard-working mistakes, which we can live with.
"Our record doesn't show it, but we are improving, and it's visible."
The Eagles play at No. 1-ranked St. Cloud Cathedral on Friday.
Minneapolis 8, Lourdes 1
Lourdes 1 0 0 — 1
Minneapolis 2 3 3 — 8
Lourdes: Ethan Smith 1 goal; Dawson McLaughlin 1 assist; Braden Magnuson 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 39 saves (47 shots).
Minneapolis: Zander Zoia 2 goals, 1 asisst; Ben Murray 3 goals; Junior Haege 1 goal; Drew Pitts 1 goal, 1 assist; Nick Sachs 1 goal; Jack Hanson 4 assists; Frank Lindgren 2 assists; Henry Evenson 1 assist; Sam Pearson 2 assists. Goalie: Cole Kloek 15 saves (16 shots).
WINONA 8, LA CRESCENT-HOKAH 3
WINONA — Winona broke open a tight game with four goals in the third period, to win a battle of extreme-southeastern Minnesota teams, 8-3 against La Crescent-Hokah.
Winona led just 4-3 after two periods, but Kai Kovala scored a short-handed goal 4:28 into the third period, then the Winhawks (9-8-1 overall) tacked on goals from Hans Larsen, Alex Charles and Marshall Kitzmann to pull away.
Reid Haffner scored twice to lead the Lancers (4-11-1).
Winona 8, La Crescent-Hokah 3
La Crescent-Hokah 1 2 0 — 3
Winona 2 2 4 — 8
La Crescent-Hokah: Drew Wieser 1 assist; Reid Haffner 2 goals; Owen Davison 1 assist; Wyatt Farrell 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 1 assist; Caden Bassett 1 goal. Goalie: Ryan Booth 28 saves (35 shots); Logan Yehle 1 save (2 shots).
Winona: Alex Charles 2 goals, 1 assist; Kai Kovala 1 goal, 1 assist; Roman Grulkowski 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam Buerck 1 goal; Eric Paulson 1 assist; Hans Larsen 2 goals, 2 assists; Marshall Kitzmann 1 goal; Quinn Larsen 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 assist; Jack Thompson 2 assists. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 17 saves (20 shots).