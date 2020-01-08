Dodge County scored two special teams goals and scored four times in the first period to set the tone in a 7-2 non-conference boys hockey victory against Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday at Graham Arena.
The matchup of Section 1A foes was controlled by the Wildcats, who outshot Lourdes 47-17.
"It was a tough loss against a good Dodge County team," Lourdes coach Bryan Frischmann said. "That said, our boys worked hard and put together one of our best games. Dodge County capitalized on our mistakes, but we played a solid game."
Brody Lamb continued his outstanding first season of high school hockey with a hat trick, while Gavin Giesler scored twice, Isaak Rogne had a goal and two assists, and Ethan Dale had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats (8-5-0 overall).
Isaac Dale made 15 saves in the win for Dodge County.
The Wildcats led 4-1 after one period and 5-1 after two. They received a short-handed goal from Lamb in the second period and a power-play from Ethan Dale in the third.
Dominic Schwirtz and Jackson Heim both scored their first goals for Lourdes, which dropped to 0-13-0. Sam Decker made 40 saves for the Eagles.
"The positive takeaways for us from this game are strong physical play, some attack on the offensive side and a couple of firsts for some boys," Frischmann said.
Lourdes plays at Southwest Christian/Richfield on Thursday, while Dodge County is off until Jan. 16, when it plays at St. Paul Highland Park.
Dodge County 7, Lourdes 2
Dodge County 4 1 2 — 7
Rochester Lourdes 1 0 1 — 2
Dodge County: Gavin Giesler 2 goals; Brody Lamb 3 goals; Issak Rogne 1 goal, 2 assists; Ethan Dale 1 goal, 1 assist; Cade Spreiter 1 assist; Brendon Postier 1 assist; James McPeak 1 assist; Easton Hammill 1 assist; Brenden Wolesky 1 assist. Goalie: Isaac Dale 15 saves (17 shots).
Rochester Lourdes: Dominic Schwirtz 1 goal; Jackson Heim 1 goal; Brayden Magnuson 1 goal; Van Albrecht 1 assist; Charlie Kielty 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Decker 40 saves (47 shots).
WINONA 5, JOHN MARSHALL 4, OT
Roman Grulkowski capped his hat trick 4:56 into overtime Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center to lift Winona to a 5-4 come-from-behind win against Rochester John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game.
Winona built a 3-1 lead midway through the game, but Moritz Thiemann scored his second goal of the night at the 11:36 mark of the second period, then Sam Eagen added a goal with 39 seconds to go in the period for a 3-3 tie after two.
JM took a brief lead on a goal by big defenseman Deonate Veney at 4:24 of the third, but Grulkowski's second of the game 1:09 later tied the score 4-4 and forced OT, where he completed his hat trick with the game-winning goal.
John Marshall outshot the Winhawks 36-29, but Winona goalie Brayden McDevitt made 32 saves in his first varsity start to earn the victory.
Luke Hugeback, making just his second start of the season for JM, make 24 saves.
JM (0-5-0 Big Nine, 2-11-0 overall) hosts Mayo on Thursday, while Winona (2-4-1, 6-4-1) hosts Mankato East on Thursday.
Winona 5, John Marshall 4, OT
Winona 1 2 1 1 — 5
John Marshall 0 3 1 0 — 4
Winona: Alex Charles 1 assist; Kai Kovala 1 assist; Matt Thesing 1 assist; Roman Grulkowski 3 goals; Eric Paulson 1 goal, 2 assists; Marshall Kitzmann 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal. Goalie: Brayden McDevitt 32 saves (36 shots).
John Marshall: Aki Oura 2 assists; Xander Yuhas 1 assist; Sam Eagen 1 goal; Ryan Hus 1 assist; Shawn Sutton 1 assist; Moritz Thiemann 2 goals; Deontae Veney 1 goal. Goalie: Luke Hugeback 24 saves (29 shots).
MINNESOTA RIVER 7, AUSTIN 1
AUSTIN — Minnesota River scored four times in a span of 8 minutes, 32 seconds in the first period to pull away early en route to a 7-1 non-conference boys hockey victory against Austin.
Brady Sowder and Shawn Lehtinen had two goals and three assists each for Minnesota River (6-7-0 overall), while Charlie Weick had two goals and two assists.
Nick Dunlap scored for Austin (1-10-0) and Sam Eyre made 34 saves in the loss.
Minnesota River 7, Austin 1
Minnesota River 4 2 1 — 7
Austin 1 0 0 — 1
Minnesota River: Charlie Weick 2 goals, 2 assists; Brady Sowder 2 goals, 3 assists; Shawn Lehtinen 2 goals, 3 assists; Matt Fink 1 goal; Logan Throldahl 1 assist; Jake Rimstad 1 assist. Goalie: Logan Moe 22 saves (23 shots).
Austin: Nick Dunlap 1 goal; Cal Fox 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Eyre 34 saves (41 shots)