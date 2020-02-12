Will Weick scored twice and Max Cothern made 15 saves in what could be the final home game of their high school careers.
The Rochester Mayo seniors helped the Spartans to a 3-1 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at Graham Arena on Tuesday.
If it was the final game for them at Graham I, Cothern and Weick went out on a high note. Weick scored the game’s first goal in the first minute of the second period, then made it 3-0 just 48 seconds into the third period. Will Rownd scored in between, a goal that held up as the game winner.
Weick leads Mayo (6-9-0 Big Nine, 8-15-1 overall) this season with 18 goals and 37 points. The Spartans close their regular season at Albert Lea on Thursday, then will learn their seeding for the Section 1AA playoffs this weekend. The section tournament begins Tuesday.
Cothern allowed just one goal, an even-strength tally by Dylan Wadera 2:35 into the third, cutting Mayo’s lead to 3-1. But it was the only blip on an outstanding night for Cothern and Mayo’s defensive corps, who limited the Winhawks to just 15 shots on goal, five in each period.
Campbell Watkins made 20 saves for the Winhawks (4-9-1, 12-11-1), who close their regular season at home on Thursday against Rochester Century.
MAYO 3, WINONA 1
Winona 0 0 1 — 1
Mayo 0 2 1 — 3
Winona: Dylan Waldera 1 goal. Goalie: Campbell Watkins 20 saves (23 shots).
Mayo: Will Weick 2 goals; Will Rownd 1 goal; Javan Hodge 1 assist; Chandler Dennis 1 assist. Goalie: Max Cothern 14 saves (15 shots).
RED WING 5, JM 3
Rochester John Marshall mounted a furious third-period comeback effort — behind a hat trick from Sam King — but Red Wing settles things down in time to hold off the Rockets for a 5-3 Big Nine Conference boys hockey win on Tuesday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Red Wing led 3-0 after two periods but Sam King scored twice in the first nine minutes of the second period to cut JM’s deficit to one goal.
The Wingers halted JM’s momentum when Isaac French scored his second goal of the night at the 9:21 mark of the third, just 29 seconds after King’s second goal. Tristen Petersen extended the Wingers lead to 5-2 1:39 later.
King completed his hat trick with a goal with 3:40 remaining, but Red Wing and goalie Aidan Coyle (35 saves) held off the Rockets the rest of the way.
Josh Rikli also scored twice for the Wingers (3-10-0 Big Nine, 7-17-0 overall) and Taite Lehman had two assists.
Teejay Torgrimson also had a strong night for JM (1-13-0, 4-19-0) recording assists on all three of its goals, and sophomore Camdon Magle made 22 saves in his varsity debut.
JM plays at Mankato West on Thursday, while Red Wing hosts Northfield on Thursday.
RED WING 5, JM 3
Red Wing 1 2 2 — 5
John Marshall 0 0 3 — 3
Red Wing: Isaac French 2 goals; Josh Rikli 2 goals; Taite Luhman 2 assists; Tristen Peterson 1 goal. Goalie: Aidan Coyle 35 saves (38 shots).
John Marshall: Sam King 3 goals; Teejay Torgrimson 3 assists; Aki Oura 1 assist; Sam Hanson 1 assist. Goalie: Camdon Magle 22 saves (27 shots).
DODGE COUNTY 7, SOMERSET 6, OT
KASSON — A veteran sent Tuesday’s game at Dodge County Ice Arena to overtime and a rookie won it for the Dodge County boys hockey team in the extra period.
Wildcats senior captain Cade Spreiter scored twice, including the game-tying goal with three minutes to go in regulation, then sophomore sensation Brody Lamb capped his hat trick with the game winner at 4:56 of overtime, in a 7-6 Dodge County victory against Somerset (Wis.).
The victory is the 12th consecutive for Dodge County, which improved to 19-5-0 and closes its regular season at home on Friday against Worthington.
Dodge County led 2-1 after one period and 4-2 after two on Tuesday, but Somerset made a heavy push in the third, scoring three goals in the first 3:16 to take a 5-4 lead.
Lamb’s second goal of the night tied the score 5:37 into the third, but Beaudee Smith gave the Spartans the lead again 1:32 later.
That set up Spreiter’s tying goal to force OT.
Charlie Blaisdell recorded four assists, while Matt Donovan (one goal, two assists) and Gavin Giesler also scored for Dodge County, and Isaac Dale made 33 saves.
DODGE COUNTY 7, SOMERSET 6, OT
Somerset 1 1 4 0 — 6
Dodge County 2 2 2 1 — 7
Somerset: AJ Simpkins 1 goal; Beaudee Smith 2 goals, 2 assists; Abe Sirek 1 goal; Antonio Gomez 1 goal. Goalie: Kaleb Bents 34 saves (41 shots).
Dodge County: Charlie Blaisdell 4 assists; Cade Spreiter 2 goals; Brendon Wolesky 1 assist; Brody Lamb 3 goals; Logan Gauthier 1 assist; Isaac Rogne 1 assist; Jake Isaak 1 assist; Matt Donovan 1 goal, 2 assists; Gavin Giesler 1 goal. Goalie: Isaac Dale 33 saves (39 shots).
WASECA 9, AUSTIN 3
AUSTIN — Waseca scored six goals in the second period Tuesday night to break open a close non-conference boys hockey game and beat Austin 9-3 at Riverside Arena.
The score was tied 2-2 after one period but the Blue Jays got six goals in a stretch of 11 minutes, 31 seconds to pull away.
Kaleb Ree, Bubba Grunewald and Jackson Egner scored for Austin (1-21-0 overall).
WASECA 9, AUSTIN 3
Waseca 2 6 1 — 9
Austin 2 0 1 — 3
Waseca: Charlie Huttemier 1 assist; Kyle Ahlschlager 2 goals; Ben Priebe 3 goals; Jagger Johnson 3 goals; Max Neaves 1 goal. Goalie: Ben Diedrich 27 saves (30 shots).
Austin: Jackson Egner 1 goal; Bubba Grunewald 1 goal; Kaleb Ree 1 goal, 2 assists; Jameson Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Sam Eyre 30 saves (39 shots).